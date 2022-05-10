Snapdragon 8 Gen1 +, due to rumors it will arrive late: what will Motorola and Xiaomi do?

In early March it seemed clear that it was Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + would have equipped the top of the Android range of the second half of 2022. To do so, however, the update of Qualcomm’s current best chip would have to be ready before June, so as to be made available to manufacturers. In May, however, there is still no trace of the American chip.

And there will be no trace for a while longer, judging by the rumors coming from China. To report the known Digital Chat Stationwhich imputes the most likely delay on the roadmap to the current situation of infections in the Asian region. Evidently the resurgence of the past weeks that has led to stringent measures to stem the infections has also stopped the factories of TSMC, as well as those of some Apple suppliers we have talked about and which now seem to slowly return to acceptable rates.

Digital Chat Station is said to be safe at this point Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + will be presented by Qualcomm in the second half of the year. In short, it will be postponed, and so also the companies that counted on having it available for their top of the range will have to choose whether to wait, postponing the products accordingly, or find an alternative solution such as the “classic” Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

DELAYS ALSO FOR MOTOROLA EDGE 30 AND XIAOMI 12 ULTRA?The even more powerful version of Motorola Edge 30 Pro (pictured) should have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+

Holding his head in his hands for the drawbacks to Qualcomm’s flagship chip could be Motorola which relied on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + for the Edge 30 Ultra: Edge 30 Pro (which we reviewed) was the first to be announced with the standard variant of the chip, and it cannot be ruled out that the company had the ambition to do the same with the Plus variant which according to Evan Blass will fuel the even more powerful declination of the flagship project.

There could also be difficulties Xiaomi: 12 Ultra has long been expected that rumors have anticipated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + on board. There was talk of a debut in May, which seems unlikely at this point. According to the rumors circulated so far, the next Qualcomm chip should have the same CPU as the current one (which goes to the brink of 3 GHz of maximum frequency) with a GPU However more powerful of Adreno 730.