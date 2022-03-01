Official Nubia Z40 Pro: 35mm Camera and Magnetic Charging | China prices

Nubia announced in China Z40 Pro, a smartphone that must bear the burden and the honor of representing the company in the high end of the market. And he does it with some first fruits, one above all 35mm main camera which also involves the use of the brand new sensor Sony IMX787: it is the first smartphone in the world to use it.

There are a series of high-level restaurant dishes: Snapdragon 8 Gen1 in the engine room, a quantity of RAM and storage space that in the Special Edition comes to 16 GB and 1 TB, a battery with a non-trivial capacity and with a fast charge of 80 watts. Finally the “gem”: the magnetic charging of Nubia Z40 Pro Special Editionan equipment that in the Android landscape finds few alternatives (Realme comes to mind with MagDart).

The magnetic charging of Nubia Z40 Pro Special Edition.

Below are the technical specifications of Nubia Z40 Pro and further down the prices communicated for the Chinese market. We look forward to news regarding the possible commercialization in Europe.

NUBIA Z40 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.67-inch Full HD + 20: 9 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling

: 6.67-inch Full HD + 20: 9 AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 144 Hz refresh rate and 360 Hz touch sampling chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 memories : 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space; Special Edition also with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage

: 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space; Special Edition also with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage cameras : rear: main: Sony IMX787 64-megapixel wide-angle lens with f / 1.6 aperture, 35mm lens with optical stabilization ultra wide: 50 megapixel, f / 2.2 aperture and 116 degree field of view telephoto lens: 8 megapixel optically stabilized periscope, 9x hybrid zoom, f / 3.4 aperture laser autofocus front: 16 megapixels, aperture f / 2.45

: unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader audio : stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra

: stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra connectivity : 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB-C

: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS / GLONASS, USB-C interface user : MyOS 12 based on Android 12

: MyOS 12 based on Android 12 battery And charging : 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 80 watts Special Edition with 4,600 mAh battery with fast charging at 66 watts and also magnetic charging at 15 watts

And : 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 80 watts size And weight: 161.93 × 72.89 × 8.46 mm, 199 grams

NUBIA Z40 PRO – AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

In China Nubia Z40 Pro it can be ordered immediately, but the first units will reach customers starting March 2nd. Prices:

Z40 Pro 8 + 128GB is sold for the equivalent of 480 euros

Z40 Pro 8 + 256GB for 525 euros

Z40 Pro 12 + 256GB for 570 euros

Z40 Pro 12 + 512GB for 640 euros

Z40 Pro Special Edition 12 + 256GB for 610 euros

Z40 Pro Special Edition 16GB + 1TB for 850 euros

Then there are the accessories related to magnetic chargingwhich are offered at the following prices:

15 watt magnetic charger for 17 euros

Magnetic Car charger of 15 watts for 24 euros

Magnetic Power Bank of 10,000 mAh of 15 watts (20 watts for Power Delivery) for 35 euros

No information regarding the marketing of Nubia Z40 Pro in Europe. If it should arrive – and it is not totally to be excluded given that the company has recently committed to distribute its products in our country – the arrival of the Special Edition seems unlikely.