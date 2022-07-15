TSMC will be in charge of manufacturing Qualcomm’s flagship chips from 2023

- Advertisement -

Qualcomm awarded the manufacturing contract for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips to Samsung Foundry, but the order for the upgraded version, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, was awarded to TSMC. Now, a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Qualcomm has awarded TSMC the contract to exclusively manufacture the next generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well as Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chips. Samsung Foundry, which had Qualcomm as its biggest customer for advanced chips. Although the details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are still unknown, it is likely that the company will continue with the 4nm node process for the next chips, which is the same as that used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series. Samsung manufacturing are probably one of the main reasons why Qualcomm has decided to switch to TSMC. Samsung has recently started production of 3nm chips using Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture for low power consumption and higher performance chips. It is also developing a second-generation 3nm process node that would offer significant improvements in several areas.