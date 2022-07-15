HomeTech NewsMobileTSMC will be in charge of manufacturing Qualcomm's flagship chips from 2023

TSMC will be in charge of manufacturing Qualcomm’s flagship chips from 2023

Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
chips.jpg
chips.jpg
- Advertisement -

Qualcomm awarded the manufacturing contract for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips to Samsung Foundry, but the order for the upgraded version, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, was awarded to TSMC. Now, a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Qualcomm has awarded TSMC the contract to exclusively manufacture the next generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as well as Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chips. Samsung Foundry, which had Qualcomm as its biggest customer for advanced chips. Although the details of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are still unknown, it is likely that the company will continue with the 4nm node process for the next chips, which is the same as that used in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 series. Samsung manufacturing are probably one of the main reasons why Qualcomm has decided to switch to TSMC. Samsung has recently started production of 3nm chips using Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistor architecture for low power consumption and higher performance chips. It is also developing a second-generation 3nm process node that would offer significant improvements in several areas.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Google Play now shows the data that apps collect and share

Google Play is finally rolling out its new “Data Security” section to all users.A...
Entertainment

Xiaomi presents an 86-inch Smart TV that could reach the Spanish market

The Smart TV sector does not stop, and every new year we can find...
Tech News

Facebook could allow you to link up to 5 profiles to your account

Facebook is testing a new dynamic that allows you to have multiple profiles connected...
Tech News

The new and varied Wing drones to use depending on the load to be carried

Wing, the subsidiary company of Alphabet, parent company of Google, specializing in the delivery...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.