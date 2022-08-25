Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from R$4,499

O samsung galaxy S22 Plus It is the mid-range model of the 2022 S series of the South Korean manufacturer. The model arrived in Europe in mid-February with official prices starting at R$6,999 for the version with 128 GB of internal storage.
However, it is already possible to find the device for a more attractive value. This Wednesday (24), the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, in the version with 128 GB internal storage, can now be found for from R$ 4,499 in cash or in installments.
The variant with 256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM memory is for R$ 4,949which previously cost R$ 6,749.
But watch out! To be able to buy the Galaxy S22 Plus for R$ 4,499 it is necessary to add the Coupon “QUERO1800” (without quotes) at the time of checkout. The colors available for interested parties are black, rosé, white and green.
- 6.6 inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display
- Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080) and 120 Hz refresh rate (10-120 Hz)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128 or 256 GB of internal storage
- 5G support
- IP68 certified to resist liquids and dust
- 10 MP (f/2.2) front camera with Dual Pixel AF
- Triple rear camera:
- 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8), with Dual Pixel AF and OIS
- 12MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2; FF)
- 10 MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4; PD), with 3x optical zoom and OIS
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 45W fast charging support
- Dimensions: 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 196 grams
- Android 12 under One UI 4 custom interface
