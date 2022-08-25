Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from R$4,499

O S22 Plus It is the mid-range model of the 2022 S series of the South Korean manufacturer. The model arrived in Europe in mid-February with official prices starting at R$6,999 for the version with 128 GB of internal storage.

However, it is already possible to find the device for a more attractive value. This Wednesday (24), the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, in the version with 128 GB internal storage, can now be found for from R$ 4,499 in cash or in installments.