Confirmed! New Apple products to be launched at an event on September 7

this Wednesday (24) that the launch for the next generation of iPhones and smart watches will be held on the September 7 at 2 pm, Brasilia time. This information validates previous rumors released by Bloomberg experts who were betting on that date for the presentation of new products.

Although it confirmed the date and time, the company did not anticipate details about the technical sheet and availability of the devices that will be presented in two weeks’ time. As usual, the content will be broadcast live on the Cupertino giant’s different communication channels, including its official website and YouTube channel.