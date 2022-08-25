Confirmed! New Apple products to be launched at an event on September 7

apple confirmed this Wednesday (24) that the launch event for the next generation of iPhones and smart watches will be held on the September 7 at 2 pm, Brasilia time. This information validates previous rumors released by Bloomberg experts who were betting on that date for the presentation of new products.
Although it confirmed the date and time, the company did not anticipate details about the technical sheet and availability of the devices that will be presented in two weeks’ time. As usual, the content will be broadcast live on the Cupertino giant’s different communication channels, including its official website and YouTube channel.
Despite the scarcity of information, speculation suggests that Apple’s plans for this year do not include the launch of a mini variant, making official four models from the following categories: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with changes in technical specifications and design.
In addition to this information, less optimistic rumors suggest that the Pro and Pro Max models should arrive at a more expensive price compared to their predecessor. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an informant well-known for getting his predictions right, the beefier versions will have a 15% increase in the final price, corresponding to around US$ 100 (~ R$ 510).
The American company should also take advantage of the stage to officialize the iOS 16 operating system and the Apple Watch Series 8, a smartwatch that according to leaks will not have important changes in design and construction.
Interestingly, the date chosen by Apple coincides with the Europeian Independence holiday — which has nothing to do with the new iPhones, but it is an interesting coincidence nonetheless.
Looking forward to Apple’s launch event? Tell us, comment!