Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy M54 5G from R$ 2,159

Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy M54 5G from R$ 2,159

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Offer Alert: Samsung Galaxy M54 5G from R$ 2,159
1680728718 offer alert samsung galaxy m54 5g from r 2159.jpeg
The Galaxy M54 5G is one of Samsung’s mid-range cell phones that focus on delivering the best balance of cost and benefit. Highlighting its fluid screen and set of high-resolution cameras, the model has a suggested retail price of R$2,999 in Europe, but can now be found for much more affordable prices in major retail stores.

It is possible to purchase the Galaxy M54 5G (128 GB) for only R$ 2,159 in Blue or Silver. Offer is valid only for spot payments with credit card, boleto or Pix. It is also possible to divide the purchase into installments of up to 10 interest-free installments.

If you need more space to store your photos, videos and other files, the Galaxy M54 5G is available in its 256 GB version for R$ 2,339 in Blue or Silver.

The Galaxy M54 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate. There is also a hole that houses its 32 MP front camera.

At the rear, the model features a polished design with the same visual language used on the Galaxy S23. Its triple set of cameras is represented by a main lens with a 108 MP sensor, an ultrawide lens with an 8 MP sensor, and a macro lens with a 2 MP sensor. The set is capable of recording videos at up to 4K @ 30 FPS.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro can be seen in all its splendor ahead of time

Galaxy M54 repeats the feat of the Galaxy A73 and brings a new 108 MP camera (Image: Samsung)

The intermediary brings the Samsung Exynos 1380, a platform with an octa-core CPU of up to 2.4 GHz, GPU Mali-G68 MP5 and 8 GB of RAM memory, in addition to versions with up to 256 GB of internal storage expandable with a MicroSD card of up to 1 TB.

Powering this hardware is a large 6,000mAh battery supporting up to 25W charging via its USB-C port. The Galaxy M54 5G will come out of the box running Android 13 OS with One UI 5.1. Other specifications include its Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC connectivity.

Technical specifications
  • 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Plus display with FullHD+ resolution
    • Hole-hole display with 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Samsung Exynos 1380 Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • Expandable memory with MicroSD card
  • 32 MP front camera
  • three rear cameras
    • Main lens with 108 MP sensor (OIS)
    • Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 5G connectivity, USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, QZSS, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC
  • 6,000 mAh battery with 25W charging
  • Android 13 running under One UI 5.1
  • Dimensions: 164.9 x 77.3 x 8.4 mm
  • Weight: 199 grams
The Samsung Galaxy M54 is available from the Official Samsung Store for BRL 2,159. The cost-benefit is good and this is one of the best models in this price range. To see the other 8 offers click here.

(updated April 5, 2023, 3:38 PM)

