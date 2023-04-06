Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and Ultra face Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14 Pro lines in wireless charging test

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra showed that they have better autonomy than their predecessors in TechSmart’s analyses, but according to tests published this Wednesday (05) by PhoneArenathe tops of the line showed a setback in wireless charging speed, but still outperform Apple’s rivals. According to the data obtained by the test, the new generation of Samsung phones had longer complete wireless charging times than their predecessors. The biggest gap is that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which took about 39 minutes longer than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, taking two minutes longer than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check the results:

Evaluators used the 15-watt EP-P2400 charger for Samsung cell phones and the 20-watt MagSafe for Apple cell phones. Despite the difference in power, all cell phones used in the test support wireless charging with a maximum of 15 watts.

Although the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brand's new most advanced phone took much longer to recharge. O PhoneArena did not reveal details that may have influenced the test results, such as the temperature of the environment in which each model was recharged.

The Galaxy S23, with a 3,900 mAh battery, took 16 minutes longer than the Galaxy S22, which has a 3,700 mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 Plus demonstrated the smallest gap over its predecessor with a 15-minute variance, which can be considered acceptable when noting that this year's model has a larger battery than the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Compared to their biggest rivals in the market, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have a much higher wireless charging speed than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, despite being equipped with larger batteries than Apple’s opponents. Samsung may have chosen to control the charging power with its wireless accessories to prevent damage to the battery due to the risk of overheating. Wireless chargers tend to be much less efficient than wired solutions, as a considerable part of the induced energy is lost and converted into heat.

On the other hand, some users may still be interested in the practicality of simply placing the cell phone on an electrical surface to recharge their devices, but the convenience takes its toll. The MagSafe Charger, for example, is sold for BRL 484 in the official Apple store, while the USB-C Charger costs "only" BRL 219.

