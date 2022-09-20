Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy A32 5G from R$ 1,344

The A32 5G arrived in Europe at the beginning of March, receiving the title of the cheapest cell phone from Samsung to support 5G technology, which is still in its infancy in Europeian territory.

The device debuted with a minimalist design and ushered in a new era for the Galaxy A line in Europe, delivering great performance for those who can’t afford much.

Its debut price in Tupiniquin stores was R$ 2,699, however, the value has already dropped considerably in the first weeks, and now the model can be found in violet for R$1,344 at Casas Bahia in cash payment. For those who want to pay in installments, the amount becomes R$ 1,494 and can be divided into up to 10 interest-free installments.