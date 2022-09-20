HomeTech GiantsAppleFortnite: Season 4 arrives with Spider-Gwen, Brie Larson's character and more

By Abraham

By Abraham
Fortnite: Season 4 arrives with Spider-Gwen, Brie Larson's character and more
1663620455 fortnite season 4 arrives with spider gwen brie larsons character and.jpeg
Epic Games released last Sunday (18), Season 4 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite, which was officially called Paradise. As expected, the new season brings a new battle pass, with lots of content to unlock, as well as a new enemy, new weapons, map changes, and a new gameplay mechanic involving a substance called Chromium.

Among the many new features of Fortnite Season 4, Crome is responsible for most of the changes, allowing players to walk through walls, briefly become immune to damage, or transform into a puddle of liquid chrome, gaining a new way to move around the world. map.

Also, much of the island itself has changed to coincide with the arrival of Chromium. Not only do we have new locations tied to the mysterious substance, but we also have classic Fortnite island landmarks that have received minor tweaks compared to what players are used to. Finally, new Chrome weapons are also available for use in Fortnite and come from specific chests scattered throughout the game.

As for the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4, we have a number of new character skins that players can unlock. The most notable new skin is that of Spider-Gwen, being the movie version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Other skins are original Fortnite creations and include Paradigm, Bytes, Ursulo, Meowskeleton, Helena Rosa, and Simile. Throughout the season, players who purchase the Pass will also be able to unlock the Messenger, the season’s biggest villain.

The Samsung Galaxy family grows with the new A13, M33 5G and M23 5G

arrives-with-Spider-Gwen-Brie-larsons-character-and.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

photo: reproduction

Confirming previous rumors, the new season of Fortnite introduces us to the substance called Chromium, which has started to spread across the island. This substance quickly infects the Origin and Scientist characters in the Season 4 cinematic and nearly catches Brie Larson’s character Paradigm. Before being swallowed, Paradigm takes off and flees to another reality in an attempt to undo the spread of Chromium.

photo: reproduction

So, what do you think of the news in Fortnite?

