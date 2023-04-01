Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G52 from R$ 960

A Motorola brought the Moto G52 for the Europe in the last month of May and the intermediate model arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 in the brand’s official store. However, anyone interested in this item can get it for a much lower price compared to the launch time.

The intermediary of Motorola has a special condition at Buscapé in partnership with Leonfer for those who want to buy it. Over there, the Motorola Moto G52 is going for R$ 960 in cash or R$ 1,103 with the possibility of paying in up to 6 installments of 183.93.