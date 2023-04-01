Offer Alert: Motorola Moto G52 from R$ 960

A Motorola brought the Moto G52 for the Europe in the last month of May and the intermediate model arrived here with a suggested price of R$ 1,999 in the brand’s official store. However, anyone interested in this item can get it for a much lower price compared to the launch time.
The intermediary of Motorola has a special condition at Buscapé in partnership with Leonfer for those who want to buy it. Over there, the Motorola Moto G52 is going for R$ 960 in cash or R$ 1,103 with the possibility of paying in up to 6 installments of 183.93.
The Moto G52 comes with a 6.6-inch OLED screen and Full HD+ resolution (1080×2400) with 90Hz refresh rate support. There is a centered hole for the 16 MP front camera. Yours battery is 5,000 mAh with 30W charging.
The platform is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G with Adreno 610 GPU, which work together with 4 GB of RAM memory and 128 GB of internal storage. The device even comes with IP52 certification and Bluetooth 5.1.
As for the rear photographic set, the Motorola Moto G52 delivers a main camera with a 50 MP sensor, in addition to a secondary wide-angle lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor.
- 6.6-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and rate of 90 Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
- Adreno 610 GPU
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with Micro SD card
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8)
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connection, P2 port, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, IP52 certification and Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging
- Android 12 with MyUX
The Motorola Moto G52 is available from Zema for BRL 1,229 and on Amazon for BRL 1,307. The cost-benefit is excellent and this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 35 offers click here.