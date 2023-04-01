AirTag helps man recover lost suitcase with more than R$ 15 thousand in belongings

The Apple AirTag was launched to allow the user to easily find lost objects by serving to track wallets, backpacks, purses and other personal items. This week, the Apple accessory once again fulfilled its role, making it possible to recover a forgotten suitcase at the Atlanta airport, in Georgia (USA).

According to Jameel Reid, the North American owner of the suitcase, when he landed at the airport after a long trip he realized that his personal suitcase did not reach the luggage conveyor belt and could have been lost or stolen. Reid says he opened the Find My app and it said the bag was at a downtown hospital, not the airport.