AirTag helps man recover lost suitcase with more than R$ 15 thousand in belongings

The Apple AirTag was launched to allow the user to easily find lost objects by serving to track wallets, backpacks, purses and other personal items. This week, the Apple accessory once again fulfilled its role, making it possible to recover a forgotten suitcase at the Atlanta airport, in Georgia (USA).
According to Jameel Reid, the North American owner of the suitcase, when he landed at the airport after a long trip he realized that his personal suitcase did not reach the luggage conveyor belt and could have been lost or stolen. Reid says he opened the Find My app and it said the bag was at a downtown hospital, not the airport.
The owner of the suitcase claims that he continued to monitor the location and at one point called the police to approach the criminal. According to the authorities who attended the case, the luggage was in the possession of the individual in the vicinity of the airport and, curiously, he was wearing the victim’s clothes.
Information from the Daily Mail states that all belongings add up to US$ 3,000, about R$ 15,225 in direct conversion, including clothing and other items. In one of the most recent cases, a photographer also managed to recover his stolen suitcase with more than R$ 35,000 in cameras and other work equipment. thanks to the information collected and sent by AirTag.
Thinking about buying an Apple AirTag or not interested in the accessory? Tell us, comment!