Not everyone knows it, but this trick allows you to pay in cash on Amazon

amazon It has a wide variety of payment methods and forms. Perhaps the most comfortable thing is to link your debit or credit card and that each purchase in the giant created by Jeff Bezos is charged directly from our bank balance, but there are alternatives.

Either for security reasons or because you want to share as little data as possible, here is a trick to pay with a alternative means of payment and use our cash to end up shopping on Amazon. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES “We have created Amazon Recharges in Store because we want to serve all customers, including those who prefer not to use a credit or debit card to make purchases.” How to use your cash on Amazon purchases The first thing to make clear is that Amazon does not allow direct cash. Neither can we throw bills at the screen, nor will the courier who brings us our package accept that we pay the amount in cash. However, we can use coins and bills so that we recharge our Amazon balance in a simple and efficient way. Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Amazon delivery truck

Top-ups work like the balance of any regular prepaid card. Through the Amazon store top-up option, we can use our cash to recharge our Amazon account without the need to link any bank details previously.

When you top up your account, you are actually purchasing a gift voucher, the amount of which will be automatically added to your gift voucher balance. It is a simple, fast method and has no commissions. You can use your gift voucher balance to choose your purchases among the millions of physical products and digital content without any limitation, as if someone else had actually given you the gift.

Participating merchants in Amazon Recharge in Store may offer one or both ways to recharge this balance. On the one hand, we can generate a barcode to print it and show it or that it reaches us via SMS. The other option is to link the mobile phone number and provide it to the cashier or kiosk and indicate the amount you want to top up.

Participating establishments

This Amazon Recharge in Store service is currently available in 50,000 cafeterias, tobacconists and newsagents and in more than 20,000 ONCE establishments, although in these you can only buy a gift voucher to give it to yourself.

Amazon establishments recharge in stores

Once the operation has been carried out in any of these establishments, the customer will pay the amount they wish to recharge and the money will appear in their Amazon.es gift voucher balance to make your purchases immediately.

This same service, known as Amazon Cash in other parts of the world, is the closest thing we have in Spain to being able to use our cash and that allows us to dispense with bank cards in the online store.

In other countries such as Mexico, we can find other alternatives more purely considered as payment in cash, since for example there it is allowed to pay for your purchases in cash through a deposit made directly in an Oxxo chain store.