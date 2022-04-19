Latest newsIreland

White Moose Cafe posts video of woman ‘stealing’ tip jar

By: Brian Adam

Date:

A popular Dublin cafe has shared a video of what appears to be a woman stealing a tip jar on social media.

The incident occurred at the White Moose Cafe on the North Circular Road.

The cafe warned the alleged thief they had an hour to return the tip jar before they posted CCTV footage of the act.

The post read: “The lady who stole the tip jar from our coffee counter in Phibsborough today has one hour to return it.

“Failure to return the money to our team will result in my sharing CCTV footage of the incident happening. The clock is ticking.”

The tip jar does not appear to have been returned as the video was posted with the caption: “As promised, here is CCTV footage of the lady who stole the tip jar…”

In the video, two women enter the cafe and ask a member of staff for a bottle of water at the till.

One of the women pulls her scarf up to her face before using it to cover the tip jar which she appears to pick up with her other hand.

The pair then exit the cafe and walk down the road.

Dublin Live contacted the White Moose Cafe for comment.

Brian Adam
