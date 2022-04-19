Molds of the iPhone 14 show that the 3 cameras will be…

We almost reached the first half of 2022 and the rumors about the next iPhone are growing in terms of information and the first leaks arrive. According to a photo seen on the Weibo social network (via 9to5Mac), It has been shown how the iPhone 14 will be in terms of the back. It is confirmed that there will be no mini model and that there will be no changes in terms of cameras. The triple lens will be destined for the Pro models.

iPhone 14 without mini model and with no changes

Normally, these photos of the molds are posted on Chinese social media. Few details are usually specified. the only thing that surprises is that there will no longer be a mini model. Sales data is stark and indicates that this 5.4-inch model hasn’t sold well. It will be the first time that there is a double 6.7-inch model, one Pro and one normal. Two versions of 6.1 which is already a popular size in the same range ratio.

The diagonal lens for the non-Pro models will remain while the Pro models will continue with the same design and number of lenses. Everything will be focused on internal details, there is talk that the number of megapixels will be increased in the iPhone Pro. What remains to be owed in this photograph is the front design of the screen. The notch on the Pro models will no longer exist while in the “normal” models it will continue to be present. What will end up happening in the end?

Apple will seek to separate the ranges of its iPhone but not the size

The iPhone mini was a good try in two generations that had some changes. Now the interesting thing will be to know if users are willing to buy a non-Pro iPhone in the largest size available to date. What can be the most interesting thing about a 6.7-inch iPhone besides the screen? Battery.

The camera will see its size increased in megapixels, from 12 to 48 but only in Pro models according to information from Ming Chi Kuo. What is said is that the sensor will take sides but only when capturing the scene. The final images will still be as if the camera had a resolution of 12 MP. An intelligent scaling algorithm would be used, an image with more details and less noise. Some Android phones run it perfectly.

What do you think of this leaked image? Will it be interesting to see how Apple introduces the 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone? Tell us your impressions in the comment box.