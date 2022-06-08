Not All 1 Gig Connections Are Created Equal: These Are The Fastest

Since the 1 gigabyte Internet began to be marketed, we have kept an eye on that speed due to the constant desire we have to improve our connection speed. Until now, we could only trust the operators and, once contracted that speed, check if it was real through a speed test. Now it’s your own Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation who have prepared a report with public measurements to check how far what is offered in 1 Gbps is far from reality.

We are going to tell you what the so-called Monitoring Report on the level of quality of service of Internet access service exposes in the first quarter of 2022 and what surprises it leaves us in terms of the 1Gbps fiber. 1 gigabyte connections vs reality If we take a look at the Internet access service quality of service level monitoring report in the first quarter of 2022, we will see that the 1 Gbps symmetrical fiber data from Jazztel, Orange and Movistar. Beginning with Jazztel, the nominal minimum download speed was 875,317 Kbps and the maximum 935,665 Kbps, giving rise to an average of 920,833 Kbps (0.92 Gbps). As for the nominal upload speed, the minimum was 910,048 Kbps, the maximum 936,520 Kbps and the average 930,380 Kbps (0.93 Gbps).

1Gbps measurements

As to Movistar, the nominal minimum download speed was 842,204 Kbps, the maximum 938,519 Kbps and the average was fixed at 908,984 Kbps (0.90 Gbps). For the nominal upload speed, the data is a minimum speed of 726.751 Kbps, a maximum speed of 939.478 Kbps and an average speed of 939.478 Kbps (0.93 Gbps).

Observing the results of Orange, the orange operator obtains results in minimum download speed of 875,317 Kbps, maximum of 935,665 Kbps and average of 920,833 Kbps (0.92 Kbps). Turning to upload speed measurements, we find a minimum of 910,048 Kbps, a maximum of 938,520 Kbps and an average of 930,380 Kbps (0.93 Kbps).

In this way, we can verify that the operators that offer “up to 1,000 Mbps or up to 1 Gbps” do well not to deceive the clientele, since the results still do not show a perfect use.

And the missing operators?

As many of you know, there are many more operators that offer 1 Gbps or 1,000 Mbps (with or without “up to”). These other operators other than Jazztel, Movistar and Orange do not appear in this report from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation because the regulations for measuring and publishing the results only apply when the number of customers is high enough for said information to be consider to be in the common interest. This ribbon is marked on at least 10% of customers have this speed contracted.

Optical fiber

For example, in the case of Digi, if we look at their communications about the speed of the service, we will see that this speed does not appear, despite offering it through their own fiber and the rental of Movistar’s. As for Vodafone, it has the bulk of its clientele divided between speeds of 100 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 600 Mbps. In these speed ranges, their results do appear in the same document in which we have rescued the data for the 1 Gbps range. .