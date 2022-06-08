You can now use custom and animated avatars for your videos on TikTok

TikTok continues to grow in benefits, and today it has officially presented the new Avatars feature with which, according to the platform, it is another way for users to show their individuality on it.

Basically, and as it happens in other social networks where avatars are already implemented, as is the case with Snapchat, Instagram, among others, the new function consists of having a virtual version of oneself to star in the videos instead of one’s own person.



Yet another form of expression and creativity that comes

To do this, users can choose between one of the available avatar options or create your avatar completely from scratch, being able to configure different elements according to your own style, all under an experience based on inclusivity.

This function arrives in its first version globally for all users, being available in the Camera option within the range of effects available to the video platform. Voice effects can also be included in the avatar itself, allowing users to try different styles until they find the one that most convinces them.

Logically, the selected avatar will imitate the movements made by the person in the videos.

The miniature avatar option will soon arrive, whereby users can choose an avatar and integrate it into their videos, being able to adjust its size and position on the screen, as well as being able to change their reaction through the different facial expression options.

By collaborating with the Creator Diversity Collective, they hope that over time this experience will continue to evolve, becoming the “most inclusive and representative experience” of the TikTok user community.

According to TikTok:

We’re excited to see how people use Avatars to express their creativity and continue to explore ways to bring Avatars into more TikTok experiences, creating spaces on TikTok for self-expression, and expanding the ways people connect and create in our global community.

Surely this new function will be used by many users, including those who do not want to show their real faces for various reasons.

More information: TikTok