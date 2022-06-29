HomeMobileAndroidNokia G11 Plus: the surname 'Plus' comes with 50 megapixels on the...

Nokia G11 Plus: the surname ‘Plus’ comes with 50 megapixels on the back and the promise of reaching Android 14

Nokia G11 Plus: the surname 'Plus' comes with 50 megapixels on the back and the promise of reaching Android 14
nokia g11 plus: the surname 'plus' comes with 50 megapixels
A few months ago, just before MWC, nokia announced several new phones. One of them was the Nokia G11, a entry-level model that promised to extend its autonomy up to 3 days and ended up going on sale in Spain for 179 euros.

Now the company has just officially introduced its older brother. And it is not that it grows precisely in size because both mobiles have almost the same dimensions. The Nokia G11 Plus evolves, mainly, in the camera section. You lose a lens, yes, but you gain a lot of resolution.

Nokia G11 Plus data sheet

Nokia G11 Plus

Screen

LCD 6.52 inches
HD+ resolution (1600 x 720)
Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Processor

Unisoc T606

RAM

4GB

Storage

64GB + Micro SD up to 512TB

Rear camera

Main: 50MP f/1.8, AF
Depth: 2MP f/2.2, FF

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0, FF

Drums

Determined

Operating system

android 12

connectivity

4G/LTE, WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack

Others

rear fingerprint reader
FM Radio
IP52 resistance

Dimensions and weight

164.8 x 75.9 x 8.55mm
192g

Price

Determined

A plus in photography

The Nokia G11 Plus shares most features with its little brother, including the Unisoc T606 processor, the 4 GB of RAM, the 64 GB of expandable storage and the HD+ screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate (although the panel diagonal is slightly larger in this model). It also inherits the promise of three days of autonomy, but Nokia does not specify the capacity of its battery.

The Nokia G11 Plus shares most features with its little brother, including the Unisoc T606 processor, the 4 GB of RAM, the 64 GB of expandable storage and the HD+ screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate (although the panel diagonal is slightly larger in this model). It also inherits the promise of three days of autonomy, but Nokia does not specify the capacity of its battery.

The great difference of the Plus variant with respect to the original Nokia G11 is found, on the one hand, in the software, and on the other, in the rear camera. Instead of Android 11, the Nokia G11 Plus comes with Android 12 and guarantees two system updates and three years of security updates.

Although the front camera is still 8 megapixels, the rear one abandons the triple configuration and bets on a sensor of no less than 50 megapixels along with a 2 megapixel depth sensor. That is, it raises the resolution from 13 to 50 megapixels in exchange for dispensing with the macro lens.

The fingerprint reader changes location and, instead of being on the side, it is now in the back. The rest of the specifications are the same: FM radio, headphone jack, USB-C port… But beware, say goodbye to 18W fast charging and settles for the standard 10W charge.

Prices and versions of the Nokia G11 Plus

Nokia G11 Plus 03

Although the Nokia G11 Plus is now official, the company has not yet revealed when, where and at what price it will go on sale. What we do know is that it will be marketed in a single configuration with 4GB/64GB and in two colors: Lake Blue (blue) and Charcoal Gray (dark grey).

More information | Nokia (in English)

