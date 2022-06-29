Octie, an Artificial Intelligence that writes emails for us

Although sending emails should be something very personalized and non-invasive, there are some cases in which it could be useful to do it in another way, as long as the limits imposed by the spam gods are respected.

That is why it is striking to see projects capable of writing emails automatically, something that the one we have seen today does.

This is Octie, one artificial intelligence writing marketing emailstext messages, product descriptions and more, all in seconds, focused on e-commerce and applicable to any other sector if configured correctly.

It is a project still in its initial phase, and they do not want to replace human creativity or increase the amount of spam in the world, but to help save hours of work by writing texts that maintain a constant line of content.

The goal is to write texts for SMS campaign or email campaigns, get non-commercial email ideas, generate product descriptions, create email subject lines, create blog post ideas, get quiz questions and answers and more. .

You can see the control panel above, with all the available options. When clicking on one, we only have to say what we want and wait for the appropriate texts to be generated on the right. In the image below you can see the texts generated when I asked him to put an email subject for a newsletter about technology news.

It is possible that you have already noticed, but the input text that I put was in Spanish, while the output texts are in English. That means it understands other languages, even though it only outputs them in English.

Ideal for getting ideas when inspiration is lacking, as copying and pasting the results will surely be a bad idea.