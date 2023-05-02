New Xiaomi Smart TVs: 4K and 120 Hz for less than 400 euros

The Xiaomi ecosystem has all kinds of products on the market. Not only are there mobiles from the Chinese brand, but we also find home automation gadgets, headphones and other devices. Among them, televisions . And now Xiaomi has expanded its catalog with new Smart that seek to reach those who want a new TV with good value for money.

Xiaomi has expanded its catalog of Smart TVs, betting on affordable models, but without lowering quality. They are televisions of less than 500 that have been launched on the market with the nickname "Competitive Edition"" to indicate to the consumer that they are a good option if you are looking for something cheap, if you want to buy a Xiaomi Smart TV without spending too much. Two new different models that offer maximum resolution in 4K and 120 Hz. They are the Smart TV A55 Competitive Edition and the Smart TV A65 Competitive Edition with 55 and 65 inches respectively, as indicated by the name of each of the televisions. design and features Both televisions have a metal body with thin bezels and a screen that offers 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. That is, 4K resolution that will allow us to watch all the series, movies or documentaries from the streaming platforms that we have installed on the Smart TV. In addition, both televisions offer a 120 Hz screen refresh rate, so it will become a good option for playing games on TV or for sending content.

They also offer good quality speakers. Both models include a sound system with 10W speakers and are compatible with the DTS audio system for an immersive experience. Together with the speakers, they incorporate an algorithm

Inside, the Xiaomi Smart TV has a 2GB RAM along with a Quad-core A35 processor. In addition to 32 GB of storage for us to install the applications and games that are necessary.

Both televisions have Internet connection and Smart TV. They allow not only control through a remote control but also support voice control and we can use them to control all home automation devices. They work with the Android operating system and would be compatible with practically all applications for smart TVs. As in the rest of the brand’s models, you would have no problem installing the most common apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Movistar Plus+, SkyShowtime, Filmin, DAZN… In addition to other games and applications that we may want always have on hand to enjoy on TV. And it has other functions such as the possibility of connecting several televisions, sending content from the mobile phone, etc.

And in terms of connectivity, it has everything you need: an Ethernet port to connect to the network at high speed without depending on the WiFi connection, two USB C ports, two HDMI connection points, and an AV port. We can use them to expand storage with a hard drive, to connect our computer or any other device, etc.

Price and availability

Although there are many Xiaomi Smart TVs in Spain, these Competitive Edition models They have not yet arrived in our country. They have been officially presented in China and will go on sale on May 11 in this country. In Spain we still do not have a confirmed date but it will be a matter of months before we can buy it through official distributors.

The price may vary upon arrival in Spain but currently the televisions will be released in China for 1,799 yuan and 2,499 yuan. To the change, around 235 euro for the smallest model and a few 328 euro for the Xiaomi A65 Competitive Edition model.