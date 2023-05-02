Apple could launch a new giant iPad with a 14.1-inch screen and an M3 Pro chip

According to recent rumors, Apple would add a new model of iPad Pro to its family of tablets, and this one promises to be much bigger and above all much more powerful than its predecessors.

According to leaker @Tech_Reve on Twitter, Apple is currently preparing a much larger tablet than current models. With a massive 14.1 inch screenthis would aim to blur the boundaries with the company’s laptops, and the device would also benefit from one of the best processors in the company.

- Advertisement -

Indeed, reports suggest that with the extra space comes a massive increase in specs. The tablet would be equipped with a more advanced cooling system to accommodate an M3 Pro chip, potentially offering more CPU and GPU cores than the next M3 that will be found on the MacBook Air, or even on the 11 and 12.9-inch iPads. Rather than opting for fans, the company should still rely on a large, fairly compact heatsink, vapor chambers being the preferred solution due to their cooling capabilities and ability to fit into thinner products.

Read also – The iPad Pro OLED: Apple could charge more for its tablet than a MacBook Pro

The M3 Pro chip could be clamped

Although Apple has not confirmed any of these rumors, it is possible that the company will limit the TDP of the M3 Pro on its tablet, so as not to put too much of a strain on the cooling system of the device. The tablet is not expected to perform as well as the next MacBook Pro with the same chip anyway.

The M3 Pro could also allow the 14.1-inch iPad Pro to support several very high definition screens, which would make it an ideal device for users who need to expand their workspace. To accommodate its larger screen, the tablet would have to run a modified version of iPadOS 17.

- Advertisement -

The latter would steal some features from macOS, so as to bring PC and mobile experiences closer together in Apple’s ecosystem. It now remains to be seen when Apple might unveil this new tablet. M3 chips are not expected before the end of the yearand for the Pro version, we may well have to wait until 2024.