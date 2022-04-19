New rival for AirPods: the light and attractive B&O Beoplay EX

Not all headphones on the market are capable of competing with Apple’s AirPods. But from time to time some appear that by design and performance are a very hard nut to crack for those from Cupertino. And this is the case of B&O Beoplay EX which are an accessory that has an excellent invoice.

With an exceptional finish, where it has been used aluminum, plastic and glass For the appearance of these helmets to be spectacular, it should be noted that it is a device that has pads to achieve the maximum possible comfort (although they are used for hours, which is precisely the idea). The person in charge of all this is the designer Thomas Bentzen, who has also achieved that the passage of each headset is only six gramsso they are the best on the market here.

Nothing is missing from these headphones

A clear example of what we say is that they have protection against water and dust IP57, allowing you to wear them even when it’s raining. In addition, as is usual in headphones that are called independent, it should be noted that a cover is included that matches the color of the headphones that serves as protection and, at the same time, as a charging element.

B&O

And since we are talking about the battery, it must be said that it allows continuous use of up to 21 hours (It is reduced to six hours if you don’t have the case at hand and use one of the virtues of the B&O Beoplay EX: they include active noise cancellation). As far as charging is concerned, this is fast using its USB type C port, but they also allow the use of wireless options because it is compatible with the Q1 standard.

If you are wondering about the connectivity offered by these headphones, there is excellent news. The employee is Bluetooth 5.2, which ensures excellent connectivity and support for the most used audio codecs such as SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive. Something especially important in this accessory is that the speed of the initial and subsequent pairings is very high, it can be said that it is practically instantaneous.

A good sound in the B&O Beoplay EX

Aside from the aforementioned active noise cancellation, there are a few more details to know to make sure you’re going to enjoy crystal-clear, high-precision sound. An example is that the units are neodymium with dimensions of 9.2 millimeters. If you add to this that the frequencies they use range from 20 to 20,000 Hz, you can be more than sure that you will be able to listen to anything with spectacular definition (and without suffering any distortion).

B&O

The truth is that as it has been possible to see everything that these B&O Beoplay EX offer, it makes them a great option in the market due to a differential design and features that are among the best on the market. In what has to do with the price of these helmets, they can already be obtained in Spain for 399 euros in different colors (anthracite, gold and black). Very tough competition for Apple, there is no doubt.

