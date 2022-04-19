Instagram will allow any user to tag products

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Instagram has announced that it will be expanding its product tagging feature. To date, this tool was only available to content creators and official brands. From now on, too US users whose profiles are public will be able to tag products in your posts. The company already dropped last March that it would install this extension, and has now confirmed that it will be available in the coming months. At the moment, it has not detailed when this option will be available in other countries outside the United States.

Instagram users will be able to access the official page of the product and buy it from the same social network

With this update, the Product tagging in photos or videos will become available in editing tools. Once the image has been uploaded, and after applying the corresponding filters and the corresponding edition, the user will be able to click on the option to tag a person from the «New post» screen.

At this point you will need to select the “Add Tag” option. Next, the Instagram user must first tag the brand of the product. then already you can enter the “Product” option, which appears in the upper right corner of the screen. At this point, the user must search for the product they want to label and then click on the photo or video to incorporate the label.

With these product tags, Instagram users who see that post will be able to directly access the page of the object in question. In addition, they can also buy said product through Instagram Shopping.

For now, this option It will only work on Instagram posts and not on your Stories.. It will also not be available for private accounts.

Instagram has introduced several updates in recent weeks. At the end of March, it began allowing users to react to Stories using voice memos. Also since the end of last month it is possible to order the feed chronologically.

