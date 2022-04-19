Don’t make that face: the reactions on WhatsApp are also shown on the iPhone

One of the most important new features coming to WhatsApp is the ability to react to messages: a convenient option to “reply without replying”, or in general underline your mood. And above all a feature that users are already used to using on other platforms: not only Telegram, but also within the Meta galaxy with Facebook Messenger.

STEPS FORWARD ALSO ON IOS

The first traces of this feature date back to last August, and at the end of March it was finally introduced on the beta channel for Android devices. On the iPhone, however, still nothing: at least until today, with the distribution of version 2.22.9.4 of the beta for iOS . This latest update, in fact, allows for the first time WhatsApp beta testers with an iPhone to use message reactions : at the moment, however, the number of users involved is still small.

As you can appreciate thanks to the screenshots of WABetaInfo that you find above, there is a very simple way to check if you are among the lucky ones who already have access to the function with the latest beta: in fact, just long press on a message to check if, in addition to the usual options, the unprecedented bar for the selection of reaction.

The reactions available in this first phase, just like on Android, are only six: the thumb of the like, the heart, the laughing face, that surprise, the one crying and finally the hands folded in prayer. But do not worry: as emerged at the beginning of April on the beta channel of Android, in fact, the WhatsApp team is already working on an expansion of the range of expression available, with the addition of a “+” button that will give access to further options – and it will probably be all emojis.

It appears that the feature, when finally released on the stable channel, will initially be limited to the original six reactions, which will then be expanded at a later time, as indicated by Head of Whatsapp Will Cathcart.