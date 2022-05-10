new problems with the apple airtag, what is happening?

The Apple Air Tag They are some accessories that offer quite interesting options, especially for those with a bad memory. But, for the moment, they are far from being a complete product because they have some flaws that must be taken into account (such as misuse to be able to persecute those who use it). The fact is that some users have detected a issue in the function of alert including.

As usual with the first version of an accessory, this one comes with a few things that need to be polished, and the Apple AirTag is not exactly an exception. The thing is that they have been reported to be several users who are receiving false alarms indicating that someone was tracking the device when they were not. Therefore, one of the functions that are basic in these small wireless trackers is not performed with the desired effectiveness, since nothing is really happening.

It must be remembered that the Cupertino company added this option when it detected that there had been unwanted tracks to chase people or cars that ultimately lead to trouble for those who had one of these trackers. The solution was adequate, because a warning message was sent to the user when an intrusion was detected… but it seems that it still needs to be improved.

Scares that came to nothing

Obviously, the aforementioned feature makes all the sense in the world and is completely necessary to avoid problems with AirTags, so Apple is right to include it. But due to the little positive experience that has been detected – where several users have received the message and, evidently, have been concerned – it seems quite clear that performance needs to be optimized.

pixabay

What is not clear at the moment are the reasons why this happens, at least officially. On the contrary, there are some theories that have a fairly good basis, such as the one put forward by the researcher Marcus Geisler, who indicates that the pattern generated by the Apple AirTag -in what has to do with its movement– is “something strange”, which can lead to the failures we have discussed. So much so, that sometimes the history is similar to what would be seen if a cat is using the accessory and, as is logical to think, this Has no sense and could affect and confuse the software.

The fact is that, as discussed in the source of the information, there are enough hintIt’s for Apple to take steps to make AirTags work effectively when unauthorized tracking is detected. Surely the firm led by Tim Cook will fix this with an update in the event that it is a failure of the accessories that, by the way, are reaching his first year of life (and therefore they are close to having to change their battery for a new one).

