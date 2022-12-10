New MediaTek processor offers “flagship” performance at an affordable price

There is no choice but to look more at MediaTek, since more and more smartphones under Android are opting to have their processors instead of Qualcomm’s.

In this regard, MediaTek has just presented the global launch of the new Dimensity 8200successor to the Dimensity 8000 and 8100 launched at the beginning of the year, and aimed at high-performance Android mobiles that are launched on the market at more affordable prices, qualifying for mobiles considered “affordable flagships”.



- Advertisement -

The main difference is that It goes from a 5nm to a 4nm manufacturing process, thereby achieving better energy efficiency and better overall performance. It is an octa-core processor that houses a single high-performance Cortex-A78 core at 3.1 GHz, three A78 cores at 3.0 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz.

While it also uses the Mali-G610 MC6 GPU as previous processors, at the same Some minor updates have been applied to it, among which is the arrival of HyperEngine 6.0 with which game performance is improved.

This processor also achieves that be compatible with smartphones that host displays up to FHD+ at 180Hz and WQHD+ at 120Hz.

With the Imagiq 785 ISP, this processor is capable of supporting cameras up to 320MP and capable of realistic 14-bit HDR video with up to three cameras simultaneously. At the connectivity level, although it is compatible with 5G networks, it is not yet compatible with mmWave. In addition, it also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

- Advertisement -

For CH Chen, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit:

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 will enhance the gaming experience on premium 5G smartphones and deliver smoother gameplay with higher frame rates, stunning graphics, and seamless connectivity. Plus, the Dimensity 8200’s energy efficiency improvements mean consumers don’t have to sacrifice battery life for super-high performance.

And you don’t have to wait to meet the first model that integrates it. It is about iQOO Neo7 SE, which this week begins to be sold in the Chinese market.

More information: MediaTek