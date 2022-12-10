Company of Heroes 3 Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023

Relic Entertainment and SEGA Europe Limited announced yesterday, on Thursday (8), that the game Company of Heroes will officially launch for the next generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. According to the developer, Company of Heroes 3 is being rebuilt from the ground up for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and will include a revamped control scheme, allowing for maximum precision on the battlefield.





The user interface is also being completely revamped, considering intuitive button layouts and readability, creating the best console strategy experience with the series' intimate narrative for the Mediterranean. The developer also promises an immense variety of scenarios, where players can unlock new tactics, experience four different factions and a wealth of untold stories from World War II.