Will Smith’s Emancipation available now on Apple TV+.

Cast and plot of Emancipation.

The film is based on the true story of the slave “Whipped Peter”, whose back was deformed by multiple lashes and whose photograph was used as evidence by the abolitionist movement to demonstrate the mistreatment of slaves. Public opinion leans toward the freedom movement.

Emancipation is on the decline. This is a Civil War-era movie about a slave who flees north in search of his freedom. But first let’s talk about Peter, the protagonist must survive in an inhospitable environment, humid climate in the swamps of Louisiana at the time of the Confederacy.

In addition to Will Smiththe cast includes Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens and other Hollywood greats.

Apple bought the film in July 2020 in the virtual market of the Cannes Film Festival. The tech company was locked in an intense bidding war with Warner Bros to get the rights to the superstar.

In the end, the company won the battle against one of the most powerful studios in Hollywood, but the amount paid for the story written by William Collage.

Will Smith and the Oscars.

However, Apple did not expect the actor to experience the most difficult moment of his career at the beginning of 2022. At the Oscars, Will Smith attacked Chris Rock on stage after he made inappropriate comments about jada smith.

This event earned him numerous criticisms from the film industry and the public. Furthermore, the Academy banned him from participating in events for a decade.

After the uncertainty that has surrounded the new film emancipation, in recent weeks, Apple has decided to accelerate its release. The company has announced that its original film will be released both in theaters and on Apple TV+.

“The script touched my heart and soul in so many ways that it is impossible to put into words. We see in the streets some of the feelings that I experienced. There is sadness, there is anger, there is love, faith and even hope in what I see in young people. Now they are the ones doing all the hard work. Black, white, brown, yellow, everything. They are on the street, they are young and they defend their future. I felt all those feelings when I read the script.” said Will Smithconfirming their participation in Emancipation in 2020.

emancipation was originally envisioned as a potential awards magnet, with a compelling story and a charismatic performance by Smith. But there is a bit of uncertainty since the film is embroiled in a controversy over the Oscars.

It will be interesting to see if audiences want to see Smith in his first role since on-screen slapstick. Apple reportedly paid about $120 million to get the rights to the film.

2 free months of Apple TV thanks to Emancipation.

Secondly, Will Smith offers a two-month free trial of Apple TV+ to promote your movie “emancipation”, which premiered on the service last Friday.

The film will be streamed on AppleTV+ around the world and viewers will be able to participate in the performance of Will Smith and in the movie in general.

Will Smith announced the free trial offer via an Instagram Reel. Interested customers can take advantage of the offer at: www.apple.co/willgift.

The free trial is available to anyone with an Apple ID, but cannot be redeemed by those with an Apple One Plan subscription. This offer is valid until January 14, 2023.

After the trial period ends, Apple TV+ will cost $6.99 per month or customers can include it at any level of their Apple One plan.