Apple-1 up for auction: very rare working copy, the serial is written by Jobs

A very rare example of Apple-1 equipped with monitor, keyboard Datanetics e serial number handwritten by Steve Jobs is in auction. After the first offers, a price of $ 270,000a figure destined to grow as the raises are allowed until 22 May.

It is one of the 200 units produced by the Cupertino company before the Apple-II debut. To boost second generation sales, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak offered discounts and trade-in options at the time, and most of the machines were destroyed once they were withdrawn. So here’s where there is rarity of this PC: belongs to first production batchis fully functional (certified by Daniel Kottke, a former employee of the company at the time of Apple-1) it is also the first to be sold at auction with authenticated serial number (01-0050).