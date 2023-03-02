MWC 2023: OnePlus 11 Concept and its liquid cooling draw attention after presentation

The OnePlus 11 Concept was presented by the brand during MWC 2023, as you may already know. In this sense, even if it is not sold by the company, the device drew attention and was even elected the best of the event by the Android Headlines portal. This cell phone, which aims to mix elegance with a more futuristic look, left tones of lamentation on the part of the site due to not being available for sale by the brand. Even so, it received great prominence due to its cooling technology.

“Active CryoFlux” liquid cooling system

Generally speaking, the system Activate CryoFlux nothing more than liquid cooling. It is even the first gamer cell phone model with this type of features built into its structure. According to the manufacturer, the components of this technology are capable of reducing the temperature of the device by more than 2ºC during more intense use. - Advertisement - There is a reduction in temperature during charging as well, but a little smaller: 1.6ºC. In short, this system consists of piezoelectric ceramic micropumps that are connected to pipes that are in charge of making the liquid flow through the body of the smartphone.

As a gamer cell phone, the OnePlus 11 Concept would not leave the aesthetic part aside and has a frame around the circular rear camera module that lights up when Active CryoFlux is activated. All this occurs without the device becoming heavier or thicker due to this feature. Sound Blaster X4, Creative’s new off-road sound card is now available Even if it is not commercialized, the concept does not leave anything to be desired, since it is based on the traditional OnePlus 11. In other words, that means a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as its processor, in addition to UFS 4.0-type internal storage and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution.

The future of liquid cooling system