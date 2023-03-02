Android 14 will support passkeys in third-party password managers

Dashlane is the first password manager to announce passkey support in native apps on Android 14, which is scheduled to launch in August 2023.

Passkeys will soon replace passwords and become the standard for authentication. This technology associates a physical device with your credentials and allows you, for example, to insert a USB key into your computer to connect to a website. Current mobile OS do not support it yet, because fundamental changes are needed in their source code beforehand. The Dashlane password manager announces on its site the support of native passkeys from Android 14.

According to them, “Users will be able to simply create a passkey rather than entering a password. The fingerprint ties the authentication to the device user, which will prevent anyone else from creating and using passkeys on that specific device.” The publisher posted a video on Twitter to show how simple the process will be.

With Android 14, third-party password managers will support passkeys

- Advertisement -

Dashlane will be the first manager to support passkeys, but there’s no doubt that the competition, LastPass and other 1Pass, will follow suit, because everyone agrees that “passkeys are resistant to phishing and represent the future of online authentication . They will replace passwords in a safer and more convenient way. The sites and platforms that will accept this identification technique should multiply in the weeks and months to come, and that’s a good thing.

To read – Microsoft Edge will soon tell you if your password is secure enough

People often use the same passwords, much to the delight of hackers. Microsoft thus believes that in the world, 921 password attacks are carried out every second. Passkey support in Dashlane will initially only work in native Android apps, web-based support is still under development.

Source : Dashlane