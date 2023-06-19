Multi announces partnership with Razer to sell branded gaming products in Brazil

Grupo Multi (formerly known as “Multilaser”) announced this Monday (19) a exclusive partnership with Razer for the distribution of the brand’s products in Europe. With the agreement, the American manufacturer of accessories and peripherals for gamers should expand its presence in the domestic market with a new means of reaching its consumers.

Known for mice, keyboards, headsets and other devices designed with a focus on gamers, Razer has been operating in Latin America since 2009, but will now have a large sales channel offered by Multi, which distributes a wide variety of products to the Europeian public in partnership with third parties such as Nokia.