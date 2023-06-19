Apple talks about watchOS 10 and explains why watches don’t support third-party watch faces

- Advertisement -

Apple announced watchOS 10 as the new version of the operating system for Apple Watch, bringing several new features to the user interface of its watches, but still without support for watch faces developed by third parties. In an interview published this Monday (19) by the newspaper Tages-AnzeigerKevin Lynch, the company’s vice president of technology, explained that watchOS does not support third-party watch faces for ensure the smartwatch runs consistently and error freetherefore, the only watch faces available are created by Apple.

The executive adds that the watch face it is the clock's home screen, so it is essential that this element presents stability and integration with the operating system. Also, with this policy, users "don't have to worry about their watch face still working when there's a major watchOS update." - Advertisement - watchOS 10, for example, brings some changes to the Apple Watch home screen, such as a new dashboard with stackable widgets, similar to those found on the iPhone. Lynch argues that Apple would be unable to guarantee that third-party displays would continue to function correctly in the event of software changes.

Also interviewed, Deidre Caldbeck, director of product marketing for Apple Watch, reveals that watchOS 10 changes consider user feedback. Many proposed that the company return with “Glances”, an old discontinued feature that showed at-a-glance health, weather and watch status information in early versions of watchOS. Now, the function has returned to life in the form of a new stackable widget panel that promises to be even more convenient for users.

“We had Glances and other similar functions, but now, [a nova solução] it is much easier and more intuitive”, said the executive. “We are extremely optimistic about this.” - Advertisement - Another change that would have been made based on user feedback, according to Apple, is the remapping of the Apple Watch crown. Now, by pressing the side button once, watchOS 10 will open Control Center. When pressing the button twice, the operating system shows the smartwatch apps.

watchOS 10 is in developer testing and may be released to all eligible users in mid-Q3 or Q4 2023. The operating system requires an iPhone XS, iPhone XR (or later) compatible with iOS 17 (and later versions) and one of the following Apple Watch models: Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

apple watch ultra What do you think of watchOS 10? Comment your opinion below!

