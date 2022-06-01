Motorcyclist hit by taxi after falling onto road

A motorcyclist has been hit by a taxi after he fell onto the road.

The incident occurred at the junction to the north of the Samuel Beckett Bridge on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist fell off his moped at the junction before the taxi hit him.

Read more: Child rushed to hospital and road closed after crash in Bray

A number of passers-by tried to warn the driver to stop, an eye witness told Dublin Live.

The taxi driver then got out of the car.

Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana about the incident.

Read more: New Covid-19 variant ‘smishing’ scam targeting the public

Read more: Ireland’s most battered bridge sees lorry split in half in latest incident

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox