Meet the Gollum video game that will be released in September

Since its creation, the literary saga of the Lord of the Rings has been one of the most acclaimed. It was not until its adaptation in the cinema that its popularity among all audiences was cemented, thanks to the way in which the story and its characters were presented, especially Gollumwho became one of the most memorable digital characters in this film franchise.

Almost two decades later, the enthusiasm for Middle-earth and everything that this character involves does not seem to have waned, with the gaming world now being the next terrain to be conquered by Gollum.

In this sense, it has been established September 1st as the date on which the launch of the Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a video game whose development had already been announced in 2019 by the company Daedalic Entertainment.

Once the game is released it will be available for PC as well as consoles. PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, although it is not ruled out that a version for Switch.

According to someone in the media who had the opportunity to see a preview of Gollum’s game, it perfectly captures the gloomy nature of the characterboth the one described in the books and in the movies.

With this in mind, fans of the franchise shouldn’t be surprised to see a dynamic awaiting them where they’ll have to do numerous hidden tasks to accomplish the mission assigned to them as they progress.

Also, it was possible to show that Gollum travels most of the environment climbing walls and taking long jumps to avoid the dangers that come your way.

Added to this, the players they can choose between Gollum or his kind and scary version, Smeagol, to react to the different situations that occur in the game. It is worth mentioning that, depending on which personality you choose, this may affect the direction that the game can take.

Thus, Gollum’s game will mark the preamble to what will be a great month for Lord of the Rings fans, since the television series will be released on Amazon Prime Video a day after its launch. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.