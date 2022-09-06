Moto E32 vs Moto G22: which line has better Motorola basics? | Comparative

The Moto E32 and the Moto G22 are two devices that share the portfolio in the same category, to show which has evolved the most and is capable of delivering the best of the brand at the moment. Among the entry-level smartphones of ’s different lines, which one best fulfills the function within the segment? That’s what we’re going to discover in this , here at TechSmart.

Design and connectivity

Motorola Moto E32

Starting with the design, both the E32 and the G22 stand out for the look that makes them look like more expensive models. This is mainly due to the matte finish that leaves it looking similar to glass, even with the entire plastic construction. - Advertisement - The camera block is very similar in them, with a distinct detail on the main lens of the Moto G. Otherwise, their body comes with the same dimensions and practically the same weight, which shows that there are no great distinctions between choosing one or the other in this Score.

Motorola Moto G22

Both contain a hole-shaped notch on the screen, in addition to the fingerprint reader integrated into the power button. But don't expect any certification to give resistance to liquids and dust here. The memory expansion in them works through the triple drawer, with space for two carrier chips and a microSD card. Motorola left out NFC on both, but Bluetooth already comes in version 5.0. In wireless internet, only the G22 supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi. By design, it would be a draw. But the Moto G's superior connectivity gives it the first point of the duel.

best construction None more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Both Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution None Best Endurance Certification? None Which is more compact and lighter? None Do you have NFC? None 5GHz WiFi support Moto G22

Multimedia and Resources

Screen

On both sides, we find a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, with the same frontal use, since the dimensions do not change from one to the other. As is usual for this material, the brightness level is low and can make you struggle to view the content on sunny days. The resolution also doesn't change and is limited to HD+. At least, the refresh rate reaches 90 Hz, which allows for some gains in fluidity, especially in the system's animations. Finally, none of them provide any Gorilla Glass protection from scratches. With no changes from one display to the other, we are in a tie in this regard.

best screen technology None best screen brightness None best screen resolution None bigger screen None Best screen/body ratio None High Hz screen? Both Gorilla Glass Protection? None Overall screen quality None

Sound





Motorola didn’t pay attention to the sound of these two basics and just put a mono speaker in them. This means that the duo is not ideal if you value immersion during music and movies. At least, the power of the G22 is a little higher, as well as the balance between bass, mids and treble. These cell phones provide a physical connector for headphones, apart from the presence of the accessory in the product’s packaging. The Moto G scores the point for having a little more power and superior quality.

Sound is stereo? None Do you have P2 input? Both Greater frequency balance Moto G22 sound power Moto G22 Do headphones come in the box? Both

System





The E32 only comes with native Android 11, while the G22 comes out of the box with Android 12 pre-installed. Do not expect great longevity of updates on them, but as the device of the Moto G line has the newest version of the “little robot”, it will certainly have an extended useful life, in relation to the “brother”. Motorola’s almost unmodified interface contributes a lot to improve fluidity, not to mention the high refresh rate panel. Too bad they lacked 5G support for a faster mobile network. Moving on to the features, none of them contain the Moto app or the various interface customization options. The Moto E only delivers the gesture to turn on the flashlight. The G22 also offers the ability to open the camera app. Android more updated and with more features. It’s a point for the Moto G.

Well-updated system? Moto G22 Will the system be updated in the future? Moto G22 Which system or customization has more and better features? Moto G22 Missing connections? left? None More fluid software None

Performance

The E32 is powered by the Unisoc T606 mobile platform, versus MediaTek’s Helio G37 on the G22. Which one has the best performance? Our tests indicated disappointing results on both, but the Moto E still takes less time overall. In particular, because the Moto G took longer to reopen apps in the background than in the first round. The situation does not change in the benchmark numbers, with the E32 well above its “brother” on both Geekbench and AnTuTu. It still does better when running games with a higher quality than the G22, even far from ideal for this task. So the Moto E scores this time.

Who does better in the opening test? Moto E32 Who wins in the most demanding games? Moto E32 Who has the best benchmark numbers? Moto E32 Which has better RAM/processor balance? Moto E32 Which has more storage? Moto G22

Drums

The battery of both has a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Equal numbers, similar durations? That’s not quite what we saw in our standardized tests. The E32 had an autonomy of almost 26 hours, with a 3 and a half hour advantage over the G22. When analyzing the recharge, the Moto G’s 20 W adapter made the difference against the E-line device’s 10 W adapter. The G22 is half an hour less in the socket, compared to the “brother”. Greater autonomy, against less charging time. One point for each.

Which one has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Moto G22 Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Moto E32 Do you have wireless charging? None

Camera

In photos we find three rear sensors on the E32 and four on the G22. The two cell phones have as main characteristics here to capture good images in well-lit places, even far from perfection, with problems in dark places. The Moto G’s advantage lies in its 50 MP main camera, which is more advanced than the Moto E’s 16 MP. Their macro fails for the same reasons, namely the fixed focus and the low resolution. The blur of the two suffers to cut the images in more complex scenarios. Only the G22 comes with an ultrawide lens, which helps to capture more of the scenery, despite having its flaws, especially in sharpening distant parts of the photograph. In general, we have a set that pleases more in the model of the G line. Therefore, the point stays with him.

Best rear camera set Moto G22 best night photos None most versatile set Moto G22 best ultrawide Moto G22 best telephoto None best macro Both better depth Both

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto E32

Video recordings of both are limited to Full HD resolution at 30 fps. Also, both capture only mono and muffled sound. At the very least, the G22 can handle blur and has a faster focus than its “brother” in the E-line, in addition to superior quality overall. So we have another point for the Moto G.

Do you have optical stabilization? None Do you have electronic stabilization? Moto G22 more agile focus Moto G22 Do you record in 4K at 30fps? None Better audio capture None best video quality Moto G22

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G22

The front camera of the G has twice the resolution of the E32. In practice, the G22 ends up taking selfies with more decent colors and a better definition than the Moto E. Not to mention the recordings at night, which don’t disappoint so much in terms of grains. Their front-facing footage is also no more than Full HD at 30 fps. It’s another point for the Moto G22.

Best front camera set Moto G22 Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Moto G22

Price

Motorola has officially brought these two handsets to the Europeian market. The E32 arrived at a suggested price of R$1,500, against R$1,700 for the G22. In current retail, both appear cheaper than at launch. But still, the Moto E can be found for values ​​below the G-line smartphone. Therefore, the E32 takes the last point of the Comparative.

Which one had the best launch price? Moto E32 Which is currently the best value for money? Moto E32

Conclusion

In this duel between Motorola’s lines, the Moto G ended up winning. The G22 has superior connectivity, more powerful sound and an upgraded system. Not to mention the superior cameras in the rear photos, videos and selfies. On the other hand, the E32 has its advantages, such as faster multitasking and longer battery life, even behind in recharge time. In addition, it offers the lowest cost on the market today, which may appeal to consumers, especially those looking for more performance and duration away from the power outlet.

RESULT Motorola Moto E32: 4 POINTS 90 Hz screen for greater fluidity

Faster multitasking performance

Longer battery life

Lowest price in the current Europeian market Motorola Moto G22: 8 SPOTS Connectivity with 5 GHz Wi-Fi support

90 Hz screen for greater fluidity

More powerful and balanced sound

Most up-to-date and feature-rich system

Battery with shorter recharge time

Rear cameras with more advanced main sensor and ultrawide lens

Videos with faster stabilization and focus

Front camera with best day and night selfies

Which one would you buy? Do you think the benefits of the E32 outweigh the benefits of the G22? Tell us in the space below.