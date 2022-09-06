Google Docs has a new method to insert a Maps location

Docs is being updated with a new option that will make it easier for users to an address or with the help of Google Maps.

With just a few steps, users will be able to add an address to their document with a number of options to display their location.

So you can add Google Maps locations in Docs

- Advertisement -

Until now, when we need to insert a location in a document, it is only necessary to paste a Google Maps link. That is, we look for the address in Maps and use the “Share link” option to obtain the URL that we paste in the document.

Once we paste the link in the document, Google Docs transforms it into an address, which by simply hovering the mouse pointer shows the location on Google Maps. And if we want, we can open a preview in the sidebar of our document.

A dynamic that Google modifies with the latest Docs update. As of the update, users will be able to use the “intelligent chips”. So just by typing @ + the location you want to include, Docs will convert it to an address.

Or you can go to the top menu, select Insert >> Smart Chips >> Place. The rest of the dynamics is the same. Just by clicking on the location, the box with the address will be displayed on Google Maps and the possibility of seeing a preview on the side. And of course, if you want, you can go directly to the Google Maps application to move around the map.

- Advertisement -

Remember that we can also use these “smart chips” for People, Files and Calendar Events. And as we mentioned in a previous article, Google Docs also implements this dynamic for emojis. Just by typing @ + the name of the emoji, it will be displayed in the document. Or you can type @emojis to display a dropdown menu with all available emojis to insert into the document.