More steps are taken so that Apple’s AR glasses can be a reality

It seems that the launch of Apple’s long-awaited Augmented Reality glasses is closer to being a reality, after several rumors, leaks and speculations, being one of the most anticipated objects from Cupertino.

Making a move similar to that carried out by Apple in the past to trademark the versions of macOS such as Yosemite, Big Sur and Monterey, The company seems to have used a ghost company again, this time called Realityo Systems LLC, to apply for the registration of the RealityOS trademark, which, according to various media, will be the brand of the system that will be used in the Realidad glasses. Augmented.



Waiting for the WWDC to the possible information they can provide

Both Realityo Systems LLC and previously Yosemite Research LLC point in the same direction, which clearly suggests that Apple is behind the request, although it does not do so directly so as not to give clues to the competition.

To all this is added, in addition to at the beginning of the month, it seems that various members of the board of directors have tested the device itselfwhich is another indicator that the launch is a little closer to its official launch.

Bloomberg pointed out earlier this year that the official launch was originally planned to take place at the end of this year 2022, after an announcement at the developer conference, but now it points to its official launch already for the next year 2023.

The trademark application documentation points to “laptop computer hardware” which is linked to the “design and development of computer hardware, software, peripherals, and games and video games.”

It is expected that Apple’s Augmented Reality glasses will actually be able, according to reports, to combine virtual reality and augmented reality offered in levels of virtual layers.

There are still many unknowns about this new device, although we may have more information at the apple developer event next weekbeing more feasible to be presented on June 8, according to the aforementioned media.