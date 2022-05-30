Prehistoric Planet: Apple TV Plus shares a behind-the-scenes video

Have you seen Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV Plus? It’s a five-part docuseries dealing with, guess what, the prehistoric era of our planet Earth. The episodes were released in the last few days, at intervals of one every 24 hours starting from 23 May. Involved in the project are several important names: the narration is the work of the legendary David Attenboroughthe soundtrack consists of Hans Zimmer and the production is of Jon Favreauone of the key elements of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe operation and of the latest Star Wars productions (he is the creator of The Mandalorian, among others).

In the past few hours, Apple has released a short video behind the scenes with some statements and thoughts from Jon Favreau and the other executive producer, Michael Gunton, best known for the BBC documentary series Planet Earth. We include it below:

The documentary focuses on the upper Cretaceous period, more precisely around 66 million years ago (the so-called Maastrichtian plane), and makes extensive use of computer graphics to represent the dinosaurs of the time. With a significant difference from what we have seen so far in films like Jurassic Park and so on: the series gives credit to the most recent and modern paleontological research according to which many species may have been featherednothing less.

The computer graphics were edited by MPC (Moving Picture Company), an extremely established and successful reality for a large number of films, series and other projects from the 1980s to today. To say, they have worked on films such as the Harry Potter saga and Fantastic Beasts, Pirates of the Caribbean, Ghost in the Shell, Sonic, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dune and Top Gun: Maverick, The Jungle Book (2016) and The Lion King (2019). Already now Prehistoric Planet has received many appreciations for the photorealistic quality of the animations. Below are trailers and links for viewing: