Mobile phones that emit less radiation

All mobiles emit certain radiation, but there are some devices that emit more than others. Mobile phones emit small amounts of radio frequency radiation and humans can absorb this radiation when the smartphone is nearby, which is not harmful if received in minute amounts. To be more precise, the Council of the European Union has set the radiation standard for phones at 2 watts per kilogram.

Although there is no “safe” level for mobile phone radiation, it is best if it does not emit radio frequencies excessively.

In this way, when it comes to having a smartphone with a low level of radiation, you have to put aside the best cameras and specifications. This is due to the fact that many of the mobiles that emit less radiation are not the most recent, but were launched on the market several years ago. Here we will review them.

– Samsung Galaxy Note 8: one of the best in this section because its radiation level is 0.17. It is very low, to the point that it does not affect the user at all. Also, mobile is still competitive today. It has a 12 MP rear camera, 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM.

– Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus: it’s just slightly above the Note 8, coming in at 0.19. It is the perfect option for those who seek security without losing quality. It incorporates a Snapdragon 855, it has 256 GB of memory and 12 GB of RAM, so it is plenty when it comes to power.

– Galaxy S20 FE: its radiation values ​​are 0.24. It is the most modern mobile on this list, so it is worth taking it into account. Suffice to mention that the chipset is a Snapdragon 865 5G which is powered by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

– Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: in the studies it has obtained a score of 0.26. An excellent option for those looking for a smartphone that does not affect health and is powerful. Its battery has a long duration of 12 hours, the internal memory is 128 GB and it has 6 GB of RAM.

– LG V60 ThinQ 5G: It registers a very low radiation value of only 0.35 and its specifications are very good. The screen is 6.8 inches, it has a Snapdragon 865 5G, 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, it will move any demanding app or game without problems.