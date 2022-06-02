Microsoft wants to turn your Smart TV into an Xbox console. How will do?

Streaming game services are here to stay. Platforms like Google Stadia or Microsoft xCloud They allow us to enjoy cutting-edge games without needing high-end equipment. And very soon we will be able to turn any TV into an Xbox.

Or this is what emerges from the latest information published exclusively by the Windows Central portal and in which Microsoft itself has confirmed the existence of Keystone, a kind of Chromecast that will allow any smart TV to enjoy xCloud services through a small dongle that connects through an HDMI port.

This HDMI transmission device will run Xbox Game Pass so you can enjoy its catalog of games in the cloud on any television and in the most comfortable way.

Microsoft has delayed the launch

The idea of ​​​​the Redmond-based giant was to launch the product as soon as possible, but a Microsoft spokesman has indicated to Windows Central that they want this dongle to be a quality and affordable HDMI transmission device, and they consider that the current version of Keystone needs to polish some aspects before going to market.

“Our vision for Xbox Cloud Gaming is unwavering, our goal is to enable people to play the games they want, on the devices they want, anywhere they want. As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game streaming device, codenamed Keystone, that could connect to any TV or monitor without the need for a console,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Windows Central. In addition, he added that “as part of any technical journey, we constantly evaluate our efforts, review our learnings and make sure we deliver value to our customers. We have made the decision to move away from the current Keystone model. We will build on the experience with this first version to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more gamers around the world in the future with a more complete device.”

In this way, even though Keystone has been in development for several years, Microsoft wants it to be a complete product. As for what features this device would have, it’s a mystery at the moment, though we can expect it to work with Xbox OS, the console’s operating system, or even a stripped-down version of Windows.

Regarding the use, it is most likely to be compatible with the Xbox controller, an essential element to be able to play Xbox games in the cloud through your television. Regarding the launch date and price, at the moment it is a complete mystery, although surely the Redmond-based company is working at full capacity so that its Keystone reaches the market at the end of the year, since the Christmas campaign is the time ideal to launch a device with these characteristics.