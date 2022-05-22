Access the secret menu of your LG Smart TV with these codes

Our Smart TVs have some menus inside with which we can configure all kinds of things. From some simple ones such as your internet connection to other much more complex ones related to the image. For the average user, these parameters are more than enough, and others that are not there are hardly necessary. However, within all LG Smart TVs there is a secret menu with many more options and we tell you how to access it.

All televisions must go through a series of quality and condition checks before reaching the market. For this, a menu is included inside all of them, intended for technicians and experts, with which many more control and configuration options can be accessed. These menus are extremely delicate, since if we press an option that we should not, we could lose some functionality of the television. We recommend that you use them with great care, and always noting any changes you make. This is how you access the hidden menu All LG TVs have a fairly similar process for accessing this hidden menu, but there are so many different models that obviously the process can differ a bit from one another. It is always recommended that we use the remote that comes included with the television for the process, but you should not have any problems if you have a universal remote. The first step we must do is select the «Input» button to change the image input that we have selected and choose "TV". The most common way and that usually works in most cases is hold down the OK button on the remote for a few seconds. Depending on the model of our controller, this button may be replaced by another such as "Settings" or "Home". We will know if we have done it correctly if a window appears in the upper left part of the screen that asks us for a 4-digit code. This code is usually by default "0000"but if it doesn't work for you we recommend that you try the following:

0000

7777

0413

8741

8878

8743

1147

2008

1234

2200

1111

0110

By entering the correct code The secret menu of our LG Smart TV will appear on the screen. To move around it we will only have to use our remote control just as we would to move around the normal menus.

A secret menu “with a lot of crumbs”

This menu can be a bit overwhelming for anyone who does not have much knowledge, and for this reason we advise you to be very careful when handling it. It is true that it can give us very useful information, such as the number of hours it has been on, or you can also make a diagnosis of the sections that we have connected by HDMI to the screen. One of the most sought after features to access this hidden menu is to disable the ASBL. This technology is designed so that our Smart TVs last longer and consume less energy, since it is activated when the screen has been on for longer than expected with brightness levels above those recommended.

HDMI diagnostics via hidden menu (Reddit)

As a curiosity, through this hidden menu we also have access to what is known as “Hotel Mode”, intended for televisions that are used in this type of establishment to limit the access that guests have. Of course, through this mode we can also factory reset the device in case of needing it, although if we do so we will lose any previous configuration that we have made.