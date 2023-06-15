Microsoft launches Bing chatbot even as OpenAI ponders, report says

- Advertisement -

According to a report published by the Wall Street Journal this Wednesday (14), Microsoft and OpenAI experienced some awkwardness before the early launch of the Bing chatbot in February. When it was released, the Bing was vulnerable to prompt injection attacksrevealing company secrets and providing sometimes inaccurate and truly unbalanced responses to user prompts.





According to the WSJ, OpenAI warned Microsoft "about the dangers of rushing to integrate OpenAI technology without further training" and "suggested Microsoft to be slower in integrating its AI technology with Bing". One of OpenAI's main concerns was that Bing's chatbot Sydney could give inaccurate or unbalanced responses, but this initial warning was ignored by Microsoft. According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the flaws were part of Microsoft's plan to train the chatbot to respond to real-world requests that could not be tested in the lab. As OpenAI started public testing of ChatGPT while Microsoft was still working on integrating OpenAI technology into Bing, tension apparently rose between the partners, who were also rivals in an artificial intelligence race. Analytics firm YipitData reported that ChatGPT reached 200 million monthly users, while Bing reached 100 million daily active users in March.