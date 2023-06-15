Best 3-Year CD Rates of June 2023 (Earn up to 4.95%)

- Advertisement -

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The average APY (Annual Percentage Yield) on a 3-year CD is 1.36% APY. However, the best 3-year CD rates pay up to 4.95% APY right now. Three-year terms provide a nice balance of a good rate and a relatively short length of time.

You’ll likely earn a higher APY on a 3-year CD than with a shorter-term CD, and you won’t have to part with your money for as long as you would with a longer term. If you’re also interested in other CD term lengths, check out our overall best CD rates guide. Here are our top picks for 3-year CDs.

- Advertisement -

The best 3-year CDs pay high interest rates — but you should also keep an eye out for minimum opening deposits, early withdrawal penalties, and a strong mobile app.



CIT Bank No Penalty 11-Month CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.90%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Interest is compounded daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 minimum deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Only term option is 11 months Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 11-month CD term

Interest compounded daily, paid monthly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

The Best 3-year CD Rates

These are our picks for the best 3-year CD rates. Our top picks for CDs are protected by FDIC or NCUA insurance. Although Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank have recently been shut down, keep in mind money is safe at a federally insured financial institution. When a financial institution is federally insured, up to $250,000 per depositor is secure in a bank account.

Compare the Best 3-year CDs





QFCU 3 Year Term Savings 4.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.85% (on balances $1,000 – $99,999) or 4.95% (on balances of $100,000 or more)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





QFCU 3 Year Term Savings 4.25 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.85% (on balances $1,000 – $99,999) or 4.95% (on balances of $100,000 or more)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



QFCU 3 Year Term Savings





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.85% (on balances $1,000 – $99,999) or 4.95% (on balances of $100,000 or more)

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive interest rate on select CD terms Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard-to-low early withdrawal penalties Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard CD terms Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 minimum opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounded monthly, not daily Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Online credit union with 1 location in NY

Terms range from 3 months to 5 years

To become a member, you or a family must work at a Select Employee Group OR you must join the American Consumer Council or Select Savers Club

Earn an additional 0.10% APY on account balances over $100,000

Early withdrawal penalties: 1% of the amount withdrawn for terms between 2 months and 11 months; 2% of the amount withdrawn for terms between 1 year and 2 years; 3% of the amount withdrawn for terms over 25 months

Interest compounded and deposited monthly

NCUA insured





CFG Bank 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500





CFG Bank 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500



CFG Bank 3 Year CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.60%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $500 minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Limited term options Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 2 branches near Baltimore, Maryland

Free access to over 1,600 M&T Banks ATMs on the East Coast

Terms range from 1 year to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalties: 90 days of interest for terms of 1 year; 180 days of interest for terms longer than 1 year

Interest compounded daily and paid monthly

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Popular Direct 3 Year CD 3.5 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.55%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$10,000





Popular Direct 3 Year CD 3.5 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.55%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$10,000 On Popular Direct’s website



Popular Direct 3 Year CD





On Popular Direct’s website Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.55%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$10,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive rates for certain term lengths Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Compounds interest daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $10,000 minimum deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Standard-to-high early withdrawal penalties Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Terms ranging from 3 months to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalties: 89 days simple interest for terms under 91 days; 120 days simple interest for terms of 91 days to less than 12 months; 270 days simple interest for terms of 12 months to less than 36 months; 365 days simple interest for terms of 36 months to less than 60 months; 730 days simple interest for terms of 60 months or more

Interest compounded daily, paid monthly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





First Internet Bank of Indiana 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.54%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





First Internet Bank of Indiana 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.54%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



First Internet Bank of Indiana 3 Year CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.54%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest is compounded monthly, not daily Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Terms ranging from 3 months to 5 years

90 days interest early withdrawal penalty for 3-month term; 180 days interest for 6-18 month term; 365 days interest for 24-60 month term

Interest is compounded monthly and paid monthly

Member FDIC Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Crescent Bank 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.52%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





Crescent Bank 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.52%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Crescent Bank, Member FDIC



Crescent Bank 3 Year CD





Crescent Bank, Member FDIC Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.52%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High interest rate Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard CD terms Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 minimum opening deposit Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 3 branches in Louisiana

Terms range from 12 months to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalties: 90 days interest for a 1-year CD term; 180 days interest for all other CD terms

Interest compounded and deposited monthly

Member FDIC





Bread Savings 3 Year High-Yield CD 3.5 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,500





Bread Savings 3 Year High-Yield CD 3.5 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,500 Bread Savings, FDIC Insured Account



Bread Savings 3 Year High-Yield CD





Bread Savings, FDIC Insured Account Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,500 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Standard early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,500 minimum opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Limited term options Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. CD terms range from 1 year to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalty: 180 days simple interest for terms between 1 year and 3 years; 365 days simple interest for terms between 4 years and 5 years

Interest compounded daily, paid monthly

FDIC Insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





Signature Federal Credit Union 3 Year Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500





Signature Federal Credit Union 3 Year Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500



Signature Federal Credit Union 3 Year Certificate





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.50%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $500 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. High early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounded monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No terms over 5 years Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Become a Signature FCU member by depositing $5 in a Signature savings account

Terms ranging from 3 months to 5 years

45 days to 900 days interest early withdrawal penalty

Interest compounded monthly and paid monthly





Alliant 3 Year Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.45%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





Alliant 3 Year Certificate 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.45%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



Alliant 3 Year Certificate





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.45%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Low-to-standard early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Interest compounded monthly, not daily Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 minimum deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No terms over 5 years Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Several ways to become a member; the easiest is to join Foster Care to Success (Alliant will cover your $5 membership fee)

Terms ranging from 3 months to 5 years

Early withdrawal penalty is dividends for the number of days the certificate is open. Up to 90 days dividends for terms of 17 months or less; up to 120 days dividends for terms of 18-23 months; up to 180 days interest for terms of 24 months or more; 7 days dividends if you withdraw during the 7-day grace period, even though no interest has accumulated yet

Interest compounded monthly

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right





First National Bank of America 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.40%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000





First National Bank of America 3 Year CD 4 /5 A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star A five pointed star

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.40%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000



First National Bank of America 3 Year CD





Details

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

4.40%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$1,000 Pros & Cons

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Competitive APY Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Term lengths up to 84 months Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $1,000 opening deposit Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. High early withdrawal penalties Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. No term lengths under 12 months Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 3 branches in Michigan: East Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Traverse City

You can open CDs in a branch; if you don’t live in Michigan, you can open CDs online

Term lengths ranging from 12 to 84 months

180 days interest for terms of 12-23 months, 360 days interest for terms of 24-47 months, 540 days interest for terms of 48 to 84 months

Interest compounded daily, paid quarterly

FDIC insured Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Expert Advice on Choosing the Best 3-year CD

To learn more about what makes a good CD and how to choose the best fit, Insider consulted four experts:

Insider





In choosing a CD, ask yourself the following questions, informed by our experts’ advice:

Is the bank FDIC-insured, or is the credit union NCUA-insured?

What is important to me in a bank account? In-person customer service? A mobile app? Checks? Interest rate? Monthly maintenance fees?

When do I need the money (and what do I plan to use it for)?

How much access do I need to this money, and when?

Our Methodology

Personal Finance Insider’s mission is to help smart people make the best decisions with their money. We understand that “best” is often subjective, so in addition to highlighting the clear benefits of a financial product or account — a high APY, for example — we outline the limitations, too. We spent hours comparing and contrasting the features and fine print of various products so you don’t have to.

First, we researched to find over 20 banks and credit unions that offered 3-year CDs. Then, we reviewed each institution using our CD rates methodology to find the most-well rounded banking options. For each account, we compared the minimum opening deposits, early withdrawal penalties, and interest rates. We also considered the overall banking experience at each bank by assessing customer support availability, mobile app ratings, and ethics.

3-year CD Frequently Asked Questions

A 3-year CD is a certificate of deposit that lasts 36 months. You’ll deposit your money into an account with a fixed interest rate, and iff you need to take out money before the term ends, you may have to pay an early withdrawal penalty. You have the option to renew your CD at the end of the 3-year period, or close the account and pocket the money.

A 3-year CD works by paying a fixed rate over 36 months. If you open a 3-year CD at a 4.50% APY, you’ll earn 4.50% for three years. If you renew your CD after it matures, you’ll earn the new rate available in three years. Some institutions offer variable-rate CDs or CDs that allow your rate to change after a predetermined amount of time.

For the most part, longer terms pay higher rates than lower-term CDs. Choosing a CD will likely depend on how soon you need access to your money. Many experts recommend CD laddering, where you open multiple CDs with different term lengths so you can take advantage of higher rates with longer terms, but also access some of your money earlier.

The choice between a 3-year CD and high-yield savings account will depend on several factors. A CD locks in your rate for the entire term. If rates are dropping, this could make the CD a better choice, because your savings account interest could decrease over the next few months. If rates are going up throughout the year, the savings account might be a better fit, because your rate could rise. It also depends on when you’ll need to access your money, because it’s easier to take money out of a savings account.

Money market accounts usually have paper checks or debit cards, so you’ll have quick access to your money. Money market account rates also fluctuate, so you may prefer a money market account if rates are rising, but a CD if rates are dropping. Still, remember that rates will likely go up and down over a 3-year term.

CDs aren’t generally considered investments. A CD is typically viewed as a type of savings account, and your potential for losses and gains — your risk — is much more limited. Because the stock market is risky, experts generally don’t advise investing money you’ll need in the next five years. In the case of a stock market drop, you wouldn’t have time to make up your losses. There is such a thing as an IRA CD, which is a sort of combo savings/investment account. It’s a safe investment tool that may be a worthwhile option for people who are close to retirement age.

Compare our top picks for 3-year CDs Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. 4.85% (on balances $1,000 – $99,999) or 4.95% (on balances of $100,000 or more) Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate Low minimum opening deposit Competitive interest rate Competitive interest rate

QFCU 3 Year Term Savings

Why it stands out: Quorum Federal Credit Union is an online financial institution with one branch in New York. It has term accounts, which are similar to high-yield CDs — you’ll earn a fixed interest rate for a specific term. You also earn an additional 0.10% APY on account balances of $100,000 or more.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.85% (on balances $1,000 – $99,999) or 4.95% (on balances of $100,000 or more) APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 3% of the amount withdrawn

What to look out for: Credit unions require membership to open accounts. At Quorum, you or a family member have to work for a Select Employee Group on this list, or you must join the American Consumer Council or Select Savers Club.

Why it stands out: CFG Bank has a high interest rate on its 3-year CD, and you’ll only need $500 upfront to open one.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.60% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 180 days of interest

What to look out for: Limited term options. CFG Bank doesn’t have many CD terms to choose from — there are only 12-month, 13-month, 18-month, 36-month, or 60-month CDs.

CFG Bank Review

Why it stands out: Popular Direct pays a competitive rate, and it compounds interest daily.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.55% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 365 days of simple interest

What to look out for: You’ll need at least $10,000 to open a Popular Direct CD. The early withdrawal penalty on a 3-year term is also pretty steep.

Popular Direct Review

First Internet Bank of Indiana 3 Year CD

Why it stands out: First Internet Bank of Indiana might be appealing if you’re searching for a bank that offers a variety of CD terms. The bank is also featured in our best money market account guide.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.54% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 360 days of interest

What to look out for: First Internet Bank of Indiana compounds your interest monthly, not daily. Depending on how much money is in your CD, this may or may not make a significant difference. You can also find a bank that charges less for an early withdrawal from a 3-year CD.

First Internet Bank of Indiana

Crescent Bank 3 Year CD

Why it stands out: Crescent Bank has high interest rates on a variety of online CDs.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.52% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 180 days of interest

What to look out for: To open the Crescent Bank CD, you’ll need to deposit at least $1,000 in new money. New money means funds that haven’t already been deposited into a Crescent Bank account.

Crescent Bank CDs will automatically renew at the end of each term unless you call customer service to cash out your CD.

Crescent Bank CD Review

Why it stands out: Bread Savings pays higher CD rates than what you would earn at many brick-and-mortar banks or online banks.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.50% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 180 days of interest

What to look out for: The minimum opening deposit for Bread Savings CDs is $1,500, which is a bit steep compared to other banks.

Bread Savings is also an online-only bank with a high-yield savings account and CDs. It doesn’t have a checking account or ATM network.

Bread Savings Review

Signature Federal Credit Union 3 Year Certificate

Why it stands out: Signature Federal Credit Union has a limited-time offer where you can earn 4.50% APY on a 3-year term.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.50% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 180 days of interest

What to look out for: Credit unions require membership to open an account. The easiest way to become a member is to enroll in the American Consumer Council. Then you’ll just need to open a savings account.

If you’re looking for other CD terms, you also might consider one of the other institutions on our list. Although Signature Federal Credit Union has a variety of CD options, its other CD rates aren’t as competitive.

Alliant 3 Year Certificate

Why it stands out: Alliant pays high rates on CDs and has reasonable early withdrawal penalties.

APY for a 3-year CD: 4.45% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 180 days simple interest

What to look out for: Credit unions require you to become a member to open an account. The easiest way to become a member is to join Foster Care to Success, and Alliant will cover your $5 joining fee.

Alliant Credit Union Review

First National Bank of America 3 Year CD

Why it stands out: First National Bank of America lets you open CDs online from anywhere in the US, and it offers a variety of terms.

You also might like First National Bank of America if you live in Lansing, Grand Rapids, or Traverse City, Michigan. It has branches in these cities.

APY for 3-year CD: 4.40% APY

3-year CD early withdrawal penalty: 360 days of interest

What to look out for: First National Bank of America has steep early withdrawal penalties for most terms. You might prefer one of the other options on our list if you are worried about CD early withdrawal penalties.

First National Bank of America Review

3-year CDs We Considered That Didn’t Make the Cut

We looked at the following 3-year CDs as well. However, our winners have higher interest rates, lower minimum opening deposits, and lower early withdrawal penalties, which make them more compelling options.

Synchrony CD: Synchrony pays high interest rates on CDs, but our top picks offer even higher interest rates right now.

LendingClub CD: LendingClub pays high interest rates on CDs, but you’ll need at least $2,500 to get a CD. LendingClub CDs also have standard-to-high early withdrawal penalties.

Popular Direct CD: Popular Direct has great interest rates on long-term CDs, but you’ll need at least $10,000 to open a CD.

Connexus Credit Union Share Certificate: Connexus offers a competitive interest rate, but you’ll need a minimum of $5,000 to open a CD.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Certificate Account: Bethpage offers high interest rates, but our top picks offer even higher rates right now.

Barclays Online CD: Barclays may be a good option if you’re looking for a CD with a low minimum opening deposit or low early withdrawal penalties. Our top picks pay higher interest rates on a 3-year CD, though.

Ally High Yield CD: Ally has a $0 minimum opening deposit, but our top picks offer higher interest rates.

Nationwide CD: Nationwide has a low minimum opening deposit, but our top picks pay better rates.

Marcus: Marcus has a low minimum opening deposit, but our top picks offer higher interest rates.

Capital One 360 CD: Capital One lets you open a CD with $0. However, our top picks offer higher interest rates.

Live Oak Bank CD: Live Oak pays good interest rates, but you’ll need at least $2,500 for an initial deposit.

Discover (Member FDIC): Discover pays solid interest rates, but you’ll need a minimum of $2,500.

NBKC CD: NBKC offers competitive interest rates on long-term CDs, but our top picks offer even higher rates.

Citizens Online CD: Citizens has solid CD rates, but you’ll need at least $5,000 to open an account.

Navy Federal Credit Union Standard Certificate: Navy Federal Credit Union has solid CD rates, but our top picks offer even higher rates.

TAB Bank CD: TAB Bank has a solid interest rate, but our top picks offer even higher rates.

BrioDirect High-Yield CD: BrioDirect has a variety of CD terms, but its 3-year CD rate isn’t as strong as our top picks.

American Express CD®: American Express has solid interest rates, but our top picks have higher rates.

CIT Bank Term CD: Other banks on our list offer high interest rates right now.

Amerant CD: Amerant has solid interest rates, but our top picks offer more competitive rates right now.

BMO Harris CD: BMO Harris requires a minimum opening deposit between $1,000 to $100,000 to open a CD.

Sallie Mae 3 Year CD: Sallie Mae pays a strong rate on its 3-year CD — just not quite as strong as what you’ll earn with our top picks.

3-year CD rates at the largest US banks

The biggest banks in America pay lower rates than our top picks. However, it may be important to you to bank with a company you’re familiar with. Here are the rates you’ll earn on a 3-year CD with some of the most popular institutions:

Bank Trustworthiness and BBB Ratings

We’ve compared each company’s Better Business Bureau score. The BBB grades businesses based on factors like responses to customer complaints, honesty in advertising, and transparency about business practices. All of our top picks have BBB ratings with the exceptions of Signature Federal Credit Union and CFG.

Here is each company’s score:

CFG Bank does not have a rating because it hasn’t responded to three customer complaints on the BBB website. Signature FCU doesn’t have one because it hasn’t been reviewed by the bureau yet.

Comenity Bank, the partner bank of Bread Savings, also currently has an NR (“No Rating”) because it is in the process of responding to previously closed complaints.

According to a note on the BBB website about Comenity Capital Bank (Bread Savings’ partner bank), there has been a pattern of complaints and reviews received by the BBB between October 15, 2022, and November 14, 2022. The complaints claim that customers have experienced billing inaccuracies, customer service deficiencies, and inaccurate reporting to credit bureaus. Comenity agreed to meet with the BBB on March 2, 2023.

As of April 23, 2023, Comenity stated it is taking the following steps: 1) investigating complaints, disputes, and fraud concerns; 2) adding staff and more training for customer service agents; and 3) reporting accurate and timely information to credit bureaus. The BBB will provide updates as needed.

Keep in mind that a BBB rating isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all. To see if a bank is a good fit, talk to current customers about their experiences or read online customer reviews.

<br />

Sophia Acevedo, CEPF Banking Reporter Evelyn He Compliance Associate Evelyn He is a compliance associate at Insider who supports the Personal Finance Insider team. Personal Finance Insider is Insider’s personal finance section that incorporates affiliate and commerce partnerships into the news, insights, and advice about money that Insider readers already know and love.

The compliance team’s mission is to provide readers with stories that are fact-checked and current, so they can make informed financial decisions. The team also works to minimize risk for partners by making sure language is clear, precise, and fully compliant with regulatory and partner marketing guidelines that align with the editorial team.

Before joining Insider, she served in various legal and compliance roles in different industries, including the legal and pharmaceutical industries.

Evelyn obtained her M.S. degree in Marketing at Boston University in 2022. Prior to combining and consolidating her knowledge of law and business, she spent one year finishing 1L courses at Suffolk University Law School to further her legal knowledge. She has also completed MBA business law courses while working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her 14-year-old Shih Tzu named Money, and her 4-year-old Bichon named Tibber.

Read more

Read less