Microsoft executive mocks PlayStation and promises gameplay trailers on Xbox Showcase

Microsoft marketing executive Aaron Greenberg recently spoke about what fans can expect for the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, which will be part of this year’s Summer Games Fest 2023. Without much ceremony, the executive took the opportunity to pin the competitor PlayStation, using the latest PlayStation Showcase as a basis.

Responding to Xbox fans via Twitter, Greenberg said that "none of our original games at the presentation will be full CGI trailers with no gameplay." There will also be no "movie or TV show trailers in our game show," he added. Sony has been criticized by some fans for using too much CG footage in its recent PlayStation Showcase. That event also included a trailer for Sony's upcoming Gran Turismo movie.

None of our first party games on the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear to our fans. — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) June 4, 2023

"Everything is game footage, engine footage or game footage with some cinematics," Greenberg continued. "Each of our trailers will be labeled as exclusive, so we hope that's clear for our fans." The executive also confirmed that, unlike last year, we will see games scheduled for release over a year. In all, the two events combined will last "about two hours". The event that will show news for the consoles of the Redmond giant will take place on June 11, 2023, starting at 2 pm (Brasília time). So, looking forward to the event?

