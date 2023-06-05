TC Teach: How to change your Netflix subscription plan

- Advertisement -

Considered by many to be one of the pioneers when it comes to streaming, Netflix offers a very complete set of plans, ranging from cheaper options, with ads, to more expensive options, with superior playback quality and a greater number of simultaneous devices. Today, continuing our list of tips and tutorials, you can see below how to change your account plan and some details behind this change!

How to change your Netflix subscription plan

If you need to include one more device for simultaneous playback or are looking for more image quality, changing your plan to a more expensive option may be the best alternative. - Advertisement - On the other hand, if you’re looking to cut costs and don’t care about the best playback quality, without the need for many simultaneous devices, going for a more basic plan within the platform might fit your plan better.





If you switch to a more expensive plan, the change will take effect immediately so you can take advantage of all the new features. In this case, the charge will change according to the remaining balance of the last payment. Google Maps has new options to share the location in real time If you switch to a cheaper plan, the change will only take effect on your next charge. This will allow you to continue using all the features of the more expensive plan until the expiration date. Regardless of what you’re looking for, changing your plan on Netflix is ​​pretty easy – as you can see in the following categories: How to change your Netflix plan on your computer

How to change your Netflix plan on mobile How to change your Netflix plan on your computer - Advertisement - With Netflix open on your computer, access your account and select a profile;

Now, hover over your profile picture and click on “Account”.





On the new screen, under “Plan details”, click on “change plan”.





Check the description of each of the plans and select your new subscription plan;

Selected, click on “Continue”.





On the new screen, check the change data and the date that the new plan will take effect. After verifying the information, click on “confirm change”.





You learned how to switch plans on Netflix! Following the service’s current account-sharing guidelines, despite the number of simultaneous devices on the more expensive plans, only people who live with you will be able to use your account. To “escape” from this rule, you will have to hire extra subscriptions. Add 1 extra subscriber with Standard plan or up to 2 extra subscribers with Premium plan. Watch on 4 devices at once with Premium, 2 devices with Standard or Standard with Ads, and 1 device with Basic. How to change your Netflix plan on mobile - Advertisement - Unfortunately, Netflix has removed the ability to change plans through its mobile app. Therefore, to make the change through your smartphone, you will have to access your account settings page through your mobile browser. Check out: With Netflix open in your mobile browser, access your account and select a profile;

Now, tap on the menu icon located on the upper left side of the screen;

Tap “ Account ”;

”; Scroll down to the “plan details” and tap “change plan”;





Check the description of each of the plans and tap on your new subscription plan;

Selected, drag the screen to the end and touch “ Continue ”;

”; On the new screen, check the change data and the date that the new plan will take effect. After verifying the information, tap “confirm change”.





You learned how to switch plans on Netflix! Following the service's current account-sharing guidelines, despite the number of simultaneous devices on the more expensive plans, only people who live with you will be able to use your account. To "escape" from this rule, you will have to hire extra subscriptions. Add 1 extra subscriber with Standard plan or up to 2 extra subscribers with Premium plan. Watch on 4 devices at once with Premium, 2 devices with Standard or Standard with Ads, and 1 device with Basic.