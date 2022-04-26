Meta will open its first physical store in May

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Meta has announced that it will open its first hardware store on its campus in Burlingame, California. The establishment, which will open its doors on May 9will allow its visitors to test its Portal video call service, with their own devices, and the Quest virtual reality glasses.

They will also have at their disposal the Ray Ban Stories smart glasses, a device that combines the traditional design of Ray-Ban’s famous Wayfarer glasses with the technological possibilities of smart devices.

The Meta store will be divided into several areas in which the different products of the company can be tested. Zuckerberg’s company is focusing its development on the metaverse and virtual reality, so much so that it even changed its name a few months ago to focus on that field.

Therefore, one of the objectives of this store is to show potential customers Meta’s progress in this regard. There they will be able to play several demos with the Oculus Quest 2, the latest virtual immersion glasses that the company brought to the market.

Visitors will be able to play Beat Saber, GOLF+, Real VR Fishing, or Supernatural, and take home a gift a 30-second video in which they come out playing with their glasses on. The same will happen with Ray Ban Stories glasses, which will be available to customers in the store so that they can test their features before buying them.

goal will add on your website a “Shop” tab to make it easier for your potential customers to buy your products. With this move, as well as with the opening of a physical store, Meta follows in the footsteps of some of its competitors such as Google, which opened its first store last year.

