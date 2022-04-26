Windows 11 is updated to make games look better than ever

Since last October we can enjoy Windows 11, the latest version of the Microsoft system and that has some very interesting news. Also, Insider users, who are enjoying the beta version, can try new features before anyone else. Now, after its latest update, Windows 11 comes with some improvements in the HDR of video games that allow you to enjoy a better experience. Now, the Redmond-based giant has just announced new features via its official blog. This improves HDR in Windows 11 For starters, the Auto HDR feature for games in Windows 11 has improved its usability. You can now adjust the intensity of High Dynamic Range, as well as being able to easily turn it on or off. To say that this function is used so that games that do not have HDR support can enjoy more vivid and sharp colors, perfect if you use a gaming monitor. A way to improve the image quality of any game that does not have native support for this standard. Auto HDR mode will now feature an intensity slider in the Xbox Game Bar itself so you can adjust the brightness and intensity of in-game colors. You will simply choose the HDR effect that best suits the game and you will be able to enjoy the best image quality. On the other hand, you can activate or deactivate automatic HDR through a button on the interface itself to make things easier for you. Keep in mind that some games, especially those that are very old, do not look good with this standard activated, so it is perfect if you are a retro lover. Advantages for insider users of Windows 11 In addition to the two novelties that we have indicated, Insider users will also be able to enjoy two additional advantages. On the one hand, there will be multi-GPU support for Auto HDR games to take advantage of NVIDIA’s SLI or AMD’s CrossFire technology. With this, Auto HDR can be used in any game. Finally, Auto HDR notifications can also be disabled as they are sometimes a bit invasive. It is true that a function that allows us to calibrate the HDR manually is still missing, although we know that Microsoft is already working on it, it is excellent news for the most gamer users and that they will now be able to enjoy their favorite games in higher quality. >