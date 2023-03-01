Mark Zuckerberg announces that Meta will seek to create “artificially intelligent people”

After officially presenting its artificial intelligence, Calls which is only available for scientific study and public entities, Meta began a process of developing tools that use this technology machine learning so that they can be used by people. The company’s intention is to compete with other similar platforms that are already implementing these advances in their products.

It is because of that mark zuckerbergCEO of the company that develops social networking platforms, has indicated in a publication on his official page of Facebook that the next step for Meta is to raise the level of experience of the people with whom social networks to seek more interaction. The executive indicated that the center of this advance will be the technology of artificial intelligence.

To achieve your goal, Zuckerberg indicated that currently Goal is concentrating on creating a group clearly focused on the development of generative artificial intelligence (which works similar to ChatGPT, DALL-E2, among others, that create content based on indications). This will help the company to “create tools creative and expressive”, he assured.

Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, indicated that the center of the company's advances will be to develop its own artificial intelligence technology. (photo: Antenna 3)

The CEO of Goal He also added that, in the long term, they hope that their efforts will be focused on the creation of “people with artificial intelligence that can help people in different ways.” In this way, it seeks to apply AI technology to other products developed by the company such as WhatsApp, Messenger, instagramamong others that could take advantage of functions of generation of text, images and filters.

Zuckerberg He referred to these future new developments as “realistic and futuristic experiences” and stated that, although there is still a lot of work ahead before achieving the desired results, “I am excited about the new things we will build along the way.”

Artificial technology in Meta products

At a press conference, the vice president of Facebook, Tom Alisonindicated that Goal I was already working on how to implement the technology of the artificial intelligence in different company products. He pointed out that one of the difficulties in the process is how to identify possible profits for those tools that are simple so that the more than two billion people can use them.

Alison also indicated that the efforts of Goal regarding this technology on different platforms could lead to even the metaverse being able to be a part of these experiences. “Can you imagine a generative artificial intelligence powerful and create a world like the metaverse for you and your friends, so we are thinking about this through all the products that Meta offers”, assured Alison during her presentation before the press.

Facebook vice president Tom Alison said Meta was already working on how to implement artificial intelligence technology in different products. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

Regarding the work you already did Goal to achieve her goals, Alison indicated that the integration of the tools with the artificial intelligence may not happen until next year 2024. At the moment, these functions already exist within the processes of content moderation within these applications.

“The first area where we integrated the artificial intelligence it is in integrity. We use a lot of this technology to detect harmful content to remove it from the platform before anyone sees it,” said the company manager, who also stated that another currently relevant aspect for Goal is the development of the recommendations, also driven by artificial intelligence.