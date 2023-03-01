This artificial intelligence trains users to sing like Freddie Mercury

The artificial intelligence generative applied to the field musical has enabled the creation of text-based song tracks, separate vocals from artists from the base of his great successes, among other activities. An experiment conducted by Google it might even help people sing like one of the most recognizable artists in music history. music: Freddy Mercury.

The virtual tool that uses artificial intelligence, called freddiemeter has the ability to analyze the voice of people when singing some well-known songs of the band What in (to which Mercury belonged) and after an analysis, rate how similar the timbre, tone and melody are to the singer’s voice. In this way, the platform can help users to bring their style the one owned by the late artist.

According to the project page, Google has a stake in it through its platform Youtube musicIn addition to having the support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust so that the artificial intelligence used in this game can be trained by listening to the voice of the singer and use it to analyze all the voices of the people who decide to participate.

How Freddiemeter works

To start voice analysis, users will need to enter the Web page of the experiment, “freddiemeter.withyoutube.com” and press the start button that appears on the screen. Once inside the platform, users will be able to choose which song they want to sing from among four options: “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “We Are The Champions”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Somebody To Love”.

After making the election, the system will present the official video of Youtube of the selected song so that the user can have a reference before starting to sing. It is recommended to use headphones to reduce the sound and to have the highest number of points in each criteria of assessment.

Once all the devices are connected, people can press the “start singing” button and the song will start. reproduction of a fragment of approximately 40 seconds of the song along with a video that shows the lyrics of the song in karaoke mode. In this way, people can know exactly what part of the song they should sing and the time they should give each note.

While the people sing, the system analyzes the user’s voice and compares it with their recordings Freddy Mercury to establish similarities and differences. Each aspect evaluated has individual ratings that range from zero to 100 and are then averaged to give a final percentage similarity to Mercury.

To improve the score provided by the rating system freddiemeterthe most interested users are recommended to test the function, use it in a closed environment and have the least amount of ambient noise possible to avoid interference with the microphone that is used. “This artificial intelligence model could allow songs to be identified just by humming them or help them sing better,” says the project’s website.

In the case of the privacy of the users for applying the systems of artificial intelligence in their voices, the platform of freddiemeter It also notes that people’s voices are not used for any additional purpose inside or outside of the app.

“All singing analysis happens on your device and your voice is private. If you choose to share a video of your way of singing will be created in the serversbut it will not be stored”, it is indicated in the Web page experiment officer.