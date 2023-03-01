How to have fun on Google when searching for The Last of Us

“The Last of Us” is the new installment of HBO the series based on a video game that tells the life of a man named “joel”, which tries to protect the life of “Ellie” in a post-apocalyptic future and in reference to this, Google has created a command for its search engine, with which fans have had fun.

“The Last of Us” is an action-adventure and survival horror game franchise created by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The series is set in a United States invaded by cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutated fungus.

The game was released for on February 14, 2014. Left Behind, a downloadable expansion pack for The Last of Us, was included in Remastered for in 2014.

The Last of Us on Google

Sometimes Google makes searching more than just typing. Sometimes the company offsets great successes with a reminder of the most special through what is called a doodle.

Now, fans of the video game and the series have another way of interacting, as Google has created a new command each time the name is searched. In which the user can press the mushroom that will appear on the screen.

In a few seconds the computer screen will be infested with a bunch of fungi that are the same ones that infect humanity in the game and in the series. This will not happen if something happens to the pc.

It is not the first time that Google has made this type of animation, since recently even after the release of Velma Scooby Doo– of the “closet” flags were unfurled LGBT and colored confetti in the finder.

will have a second season

The HBO television adaptation stars Peter Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the roles of Joel and Ellie respectively. In a post-apocalyptic context, in which both cross the United States with the purpose of finding salvation for a world devastated by the virus. Cordyceps.

Now, this series will have a second season, according to a publication in Twitter of Druckmannthe continuation will cover the events of The Last of Us Part II, the second video game published in 2020.

Said installment is located about four years after Joel rescued Ellie from the hands of the Fireflies, a group that was willing to sacrifice the teenager in the face of the possibility of developing a vaccine that will save humanity.

It is not yet known who will make up the new cast for the second season of The Last of Us, since the version that has been seen of Ellie is very young and, in the new season, she would be 19 years old.

It should be noted that the second game added more characters and groups of survivors in its narrative, with Abby Anderson being one of the most important faces. The Last of Us continues its course getting closer and closer in the finale of the first season.